 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta sends Bukayo Saka message after latest injury concern

Mikel Arteta addresses Bukayo Saka injury concerns after the winger hobbled off early in the 2-0 win over Sevilla. The 22-year-old was the best player on the pitch until that point, registering a goal and assist.

Mikel Arteta admitted that Bukayo Saka must get used to being kicked in games because of the way he attracts players.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards