Monday Transfer Rumours

Arsenal have now moved ahead of Manchester United in pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma. (Fichajes)
Elsewhere, Liverpool have settled on Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso as their top choice to replace outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp and they are ready to approach the German side about getting a deal done. (Football Insider).
Chelsea could pursue a swap deal with Fulham, with Cottagers left-back Antonee Robinson potentially moving to Stamford Bridge in place of centre-back Trevoh Chalobah. (CaughtOffside)
Fulham are also expected to make another bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, having been turned down with a loan bid that included an obligation to buy in the summer for £25m. (TEAMtalk)
In Broja's place, Chelsea could look to sign Lille striker Jonathan David.(Telefoot)