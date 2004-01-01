Newcastle interested in Bernd Leno loan deal

Newcastle United are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno this month, 90min understands.

The 29-year-old has been relegated to second choice at the Emirates Stadium following the summer arrival of England international Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

Ramsdale was soon confirmed as the club's number one by Mikel Arteta, and now the German is being limited to sporadic cup ties at best.

Leno has made it clear to Arteta that he would like to be allowed to move on, but Arsenal are worried about leaving themselves short and are far from certain to sanction his departure this month.

90min understands that Newcastle have held conversations about a loan deal, which would include an obligation for a permanent signing - should they secure Premier League survival.

Newcastle currently have Martin Dubravka as their number one, but he is carrying a toe injury and it is believed Eddie Howe was considering bringing in a new goalkeeper before the January window opened.

Now the opportunity has arisen for the Magpies to land a high profile number-one and they are very keen to strike a deal.

Leno, who joined Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018, has 18 months left on his current contract in North London

Newcastle do not currently have any players on loan from another Premier League club but have the facility to bring in two. Leno could be one of those, if Arsenal allow him to leave the club.