Newcastle Join Race to Sign Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Newcastle have joined the long list of teams interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer, as the youngster seeks a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The club's hierarchy are confident that the 22-year-old midfielder would be willing to move to the north east - especially with the guarantee of more minutes and a chance to play in his favoured position being offered.

That is according to the Daily Telegraph, who also report that the Magpies are not keen to meet Arsenal's £25m asking price for the player.

With Matty Longstaff now technically a free agent - though there are hopes he will commit to a U-turn at the club - it is no surprise that Steve Bruce wishes to strengthen in the midfield area. He will have to do so on a limited budget however, as the board are only willing to give him between £30m-35m to spend, a number he intends to stretch out as far as he possibly can.

Newcastle will have to act quickly if they wish to obtain Maitland-Niles' services and will perhaps have to pay closer to the asking fee than they might like. He has already attracted significant interest from Wolves who had an initial £15m offer rejected last week. Despite Arteta's desire to keep him as part of the new project at the Emirates, it is believed that Arsenal are willing to listen to offers around £20m for the Englishman.

Maitland-Niles is not the only player on Newcastle's wish list. Desperately in need of a striker, the Magpies are also one of the many Premier League clubs keen to sign exciting Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster on loan. The 20-year-old forward scored an impressive ten goals in 20 games whilst on loan at Swansea in the Championship last year.

Newcastle will have to wait with this one though as Jurgen Klopp is still undecided as to whether he wants to involve Brewster this campaign. It is said that he wishes to assess the youngster over pre-season and decide what is best for his development and for Liverpool. Brewster is set to feature in today's Community Shield.