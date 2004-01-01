Next Destinations for Arsenal Outcast Mesut Ozil - Ranked

Back in March, Jose Mourinho revealed a dream XI of players he had previously coached in his career.

The likes of Samuel Eto'o, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wesley Sneijder failed to make the cut for the Portuguese genius.

However, in a lineup full of modern greats of the game, Mourinho did place Mesut Ozil on the left side of his midfield diamond. Having been listed alongside such esteemed company, it is a shame now that the German playmaker isn't even anywhere near the current Arsenal squad.

Ozil in happier times | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It seems that time is up for Ozil at the club that signed him for a reported £42.5m back in 2013. Ozil's career has been full of ups and downs since his arrival at Arsenal.

A player capable of the extraordinary now finds himself stuck in a place of exile at the Emirates.

So, where can he go next? Well, he's not short of options.

6. Unity Performance Lab, Class 5 Global, M10 Esports

Former team mates Mathieu Flamini and Mesut Ozil are now business partners | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

No, these are not football teams. They are, in fact, business projects that Ozil has found for himself.



The German has teamed up with former Gunners teammate Mathieu Flamini to create Unity Performance Lab, while he has been named as a strategic advisor to Class 5 Global and has got himself involved in the growing industry of e-sports with M10 Esports.



Obviously, it would be a great shame to see the maestro's career finish in the circumstances he currently finds himself at the Emirates, but his business ventures are a good out, if he doesn't find himself a footballing solution to Arsenal exile...



Likelihood: 1/10

5. Al-Sadd SC

Xavi is now head coach at Al- Sadd SC | Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ozil's talent would be somewhat wasted in Qatar. However, the German has been linked with a move to the country - and if he goes to Al-Sadd, he would be able to reunite with former Gunners teammate Santi Cazorla, who moved to the club in the summer.



Al-Sadd SC also have the advantage of being coached by Xavi. Ozil would no doubt thrive under a team playing football influenced by the Barcelona legend.



Likelihood: 3/10

4. Al-Nassr

Al Nassr currently sit 15th out of 16 in the Saudi Pro League | Simon Holmes/Getty Images

The Saudi Arabian club were linked to Ozil in the summer, and even had a bid accepted. At the time, however, the German rejected a move away from the Emirates with the hope of winning the fight for his place in the Gunners side.



As it has become clear that here really is no future for him in London, Al-Nassr may move back in for him.



However, you can't help but feel a move to Saudi Arabia would be a waste of his talents.



Likelihood: 4/10

3. Istanbul Basaksehir

Former Chelsea man Demba Ba has enjoyed a good spell at Istanbul Basaksehir | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Turkey seems to be a bookies' favourite destination for Ozil.



The midfielder has Turkish roots, of course, and one club to be heavily linked with the playmaker is Istanbul Basaksehir.



The newly rich club have enjoyed success domestically in recent years and are starting to make their mark on Europe - just ask Manchester United fans.



While one of their standout performers- Berkay Ozcan - is linked with a move away from the club, Ozil would be welcomed with open arms as his marquee replacement.



The club also has links to Turkish president Erdogan, who is close to Ozil personally.



Likelihood: 6/10

2. Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil has been heavily linked with Fenerbahce | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, the Turkish club have been names as the favourites to snap up the German, with it previously reported that a January move to Fenerbahce is a 90% certainty.



One of Turkey's historic clubs, the move would represent another competitive option for Ozil, who would surely prefer to be at a side with Champions League ambitions.



In recent seasons, Premier League favourites Dirk Kuyt, Robin van Persie, Nicolas Anelka and Nani have all turned out for the Yellow Canaries.



Likelihood: 8/10

1. DC United

Wayne Rooney enjoyed a spell between 2018-2020 at DC United | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

MLS side DC United have recently joined Fenerbahce in the race to 32-year-old Ozil's signature.



You wouldn't blame the German for becoming the latest name to play out the end of his career in the States, and the prospect of DC United represent more than just a few comfortable final years for the playmaker.



It is reported that Ozil believes a move to America would allow better management of his business ventures, while also providing him with competitive football.



Wayne Rooney's former club even have one German already on their current roster in midfielder Julian Gressel.



Likelihood: 8.5/10