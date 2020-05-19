Paris Saint-Germain Join Hunt for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has attracted admiring glances from across Europe after another fine individual display this campaign, and now Paris Saint-Germain have joined the hunt for his signature.





With just over one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, the Gunners are in critical point when it comes to what avenue to take regarding their captain's future.





As made clear by head of football Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal will avoid letting players run down their contracts as previously seen with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez, either by selling them beforehand or tying them down long-term.





Last month, 90min was told that the Gunners have no plans to engage in further contract talks and are now willing to sell before the player's contract expires, with Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and even Liverpool taking an interest.





Inter and Chelsea have also been touted as potential options, and according to Le10Sport, PSG have now joined the party.





It's been claimed that a striker is high on the club's wish list, with the loan signing of Mauro Icardi yet to be made permanent - an option the club have in place until 31 May.





No negotiations have taken place yet, but PSG are keeping close attention on his situation and feel his €40-50m price tag makes him a worthwhile investment. Icardi, by comparison, would cost €70m if they make the on-loan Inter forward's deal a permanent.





Considering Arsenal's financial woes, Sanllehi's insistence's and the fact that Aubameyang is arguably the biggest asset in the squad, surely a sale is inevitable, right?





Well, since the Gabonese striker moved to the Premier League only Mohamed Salah has netted more goals. His outstanding strike rate, often when being stuck out on the wing, is immeasurable to any other player in the Gunners's squad.





His 61 goals in 97 matches for the club is an outstanding return, and they have been of crucial importance in a desperately poor Arsenal team.





For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!



