Philippe Coutinho's Agent Angling for Unlikely Arsenal Loan Move

Philippe Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, is eager for his client to move to Arsenal on loan this summer in an ambitious move that includes Barcelona subsidising part of his wages.





The continuous rumours and desperate attempts by La Blaugrana to move Coutinho on have seen him linked with every club under the sun, and even when Bayern Munich seemed like providing an escape route, a permanent deal failed to materialise.





In yet another development, it's been claimed by the Mirror that Joorabchian is working hard to find Coutinho a new club, and is pushing for a loan move to cash-strapped Arsenal in the upcoming window.





How that would all come about in a manner that suits all parties is another matter. Joorabchian wants the Brazilian to return to the Premier League - a feeling that is mutual - but in order for any such deal to take place then Barcelona would need to subsidise part of the forward's colossal wages.





His loan move to Bayern saw the Bundesliga club pay his entire £240k-per-week salary, while he still has three years remaining on his current deal in Spain. Barcelona would, understandably, prefer a straight sale.





If Arsenal are to have any hope of landing the 28-year-old then this would have to take place, since transfer reserves are heavily speculated to be at a bare minimum - even without the financial strain placed on the club by football's long postponement.





Kia Joorabchian has strong links with Arsenal and was fundamental in the capture of David Luiz last summer

Joorabchian falls under the 'super-agent' bracket, having worked on some high profile deals, and is close friends with the Gunners' head of football Raul Sanllehi. He is often seen alongside his pal in the Emirates stands, and has been pivotal in brokering - questionable - deals in north London for David Luiz and Cedric Soares.





Joorabchian also represents Chelsea's Willian, prompting strong suggestions that the Blues' winger could potentially join the Gunners on a free transfer in the summer.





