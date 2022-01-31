Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrives in Barcelona to complete move from Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has landed in Spain to complete a medical ahead of his loan move to Barcelona.

Aubameyang was recently stripped of the Gunners captaincy by Mikel Arteta and has been linked with a move away from the Emirates for some time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arriving at Barcelona airport to complete his loan move from Arsenal.



Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr submitted a bid earlier in the month, while Newcastle were also interested. However, in more recent times Aubameyang has emerged as Barca's number-one target.

As per Gerard Romero, the striker has now touched down in Catalunya to complete his medical. Earlier today 90min reported that Aubameyang would have to take a pay-cut and Arsenal would also have to subsidise his wages if the move were to be finalised.

The transfer is also though to not be dependent on Ousmane Dembele leaving, as has been reported elsewhere.

