Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keen to remain in Europe

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to reject the chance to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal as he hopes to remain in Europe.

Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for the Gabon international after repeated disciplinary breaches saw him stripped of the club captaincy towards the end of last year, and he was banished from team training before heading off to the African Cup of Nations.

Al Hilal have offered to take Aubameyang on loan for the remainder of the season with a view to a permanent deal, but Arsenal have not yet responded and are mulling over all their options.

Regardless of what they eventually say to Al Hilal, The Athletic expect Aubameyang to snub a move to Saudi Arabia this month as he does not believe he needs to leave Europe.

Aubameyang still feels confident that he can perform at the highest level and is more determined than ever to prove himself after recent events have taken a toll on his reputation.

Arsenal are open to all options and could field offers from Europe, where Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are both believed to be keeping an eye on Aubameyang's situation, but his high wages could prove problematic.

Most suitors are reluctant to pay a significant portion of his salary, which is in excess of £300,000 per week, but Arsenal want as much money off the books as possible while they pursue a new striker.

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak are both on the Gunners' radar, and offloading Aubameyang's wages would go a long way to helping their cause.