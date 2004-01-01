Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Named as Arsenal Player of the Season

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named the club's Player of the Season by the fans after he picked up a whopping 74% of the votes cast, while Bernd Leno finished second.

Despite it being another turbulent season for the Gunners, Aubameyang has continued to be a shining light for the club. While he operated for large parts of the 2019/20 season out on the wing, the captain still managed to finish the campaign as the club's top goalscorer with 29 in all competitions.

Most recently, having netted a brace to help Arsenal past Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Aubameyang once again stepped up and delivered for his side in the final as he netted twice again. It was a fitting end to the season for the Gunners and the forward himself, with his brace helping the club win their 14th FA Cup as they overcame Chelsea.

Arsenal have now confirmed on their official website that the 31-year-old - who is now close to signing a new three-year deal at the club - has been named the club's Player of the Season by the fans. All things considered, this does not come as much of a surprise at all and the voting figures back this up. The number 14 claimed 74% of the votes, some 58% ahead of second-placed Leno.

The goalkeeper was enjoying a fine campaign before he suffered a season-ending injury in a clash with Brighton back in June. The German was only able to keep eight clean sheets in 30 Premier League appearances in 2019/20, but his saves often kept the Gunners in games when they were struggling. Leno received 16% of the votes.

It is teenager Bukayo Saka - who recently signed a new contract as a result of his outstanding performances this term - who finished in third place for Arsenal. Still just 18, Saka contributed 12 assists while operating in a variety of different positions - including as a makeshift left-back at points.

With Mikel Arteta in charge, Arsenal appear to be heading in the right direction despite their eighth-placed finish in the league. The boss is looking to bring in reinforcements this summer, but the club will come in for criticism should they land their targets, following their decision to make 55 redundancies.