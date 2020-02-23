Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Questions Recent Reports Regarding Contract Situation at Arsenal

​Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to his Twitter account to reply to an AFTV tweet that provided an update on the player's contract situation, with the forward insisting that the report is incorrect.

Aubameyang has been in impressive form this season for the Gunners, scoring 17 league goals so far. As a result, he is sat at the top of the goalscoring charts in the Premier League, along with Leicester's Jamie Vardy.

Most recently, he scored twice as the Gunners overcame Everton 3-2 at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old, who will have just 12 months left on his contract at the end of the season, has been linked with a move away from north London in recent weeks. And with his future unclear at this moment in time, AFTV took to their ​Twitter to provide a summary of a report recently published by ​the Mirror.

Their tweet stated: " Arsenal have held positive contract discussions with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the player wants to see if the club will be playing Champions League football next season. [Mirror]"





However, Aubameyang has since responded to this, questioning why someone would post information on the matter when they don't know the whole story. The Gabonese attacker posted on ​Twitter : "Why they Talk about what they don't Know."

Why they Talk about what they don’t Know 路‍♂️ — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 26, 2020

Barcelona were interested in his services during the January transfer window, but no deal ever materialised. ​A source told 90min recently that Aubameyang features on the La Liga outfit's shortlist of potential summer signings, but while he would be eager to make the switch if a bid arrived, Barcelona do not see him as their top striking target.





Inter are also said to have been interested in the player, having ​drawn up a shortlist of four players to replace Lautaro Martinez if he were to depart the club. Aubameyang is understood to be one of these players.



