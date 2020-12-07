Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Agent Criticises Arsenal's Style of Play

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's agent has criticised the way Arsenal have been playing this season in a social media post.

Arsenal weren't just lacking lustre in Sunday's 2-0 north London derby defeat to Tottenham, they were completely void of it. It felt like they could have played for hours on end and never breached the Spurs defence.

The Gunners haven't offered much going forward all season, ranking 17th in goals scored (10). When Sky Sports' coverage of the derby showed a graphic depicting Arsenal's offensive woes this season, Aubameyang's agent, Kwaku Mensah, posted an Instagram story with the caption, "If you create chances..."

The graphic adds that Arsenal rank 18th in shots on target and 20th in chances created. However, Arteta revealed in his press conference after the defeat how his side plan to turn things around.

Aubameyang hasn't been in form, but he's been feeding off scraps | Julian Finney/Getty Images

"By scoring goals, very simple," he said, via football.london. "We need to score goals. If not, it's unsustainable. It doesn't matter what we do in other departments of the pitch, if we don't score goals we can't do nothing. We need to put the ball in the net, urgently."

One method Arteta's been using to try and score goals is through crossing. Arsenal made 44 crosses at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, taking their tally in the Premier League this season to 225, the third highest in the division.

When Arteta was asked if he has the right players (such as Aubameyang, who isn't a target man) for this style to work, the Spaniard was insistent.

15th in the league. Seven points above the drop.



Arsenal have big problems. ? pic.twitter.com/LTTPBaVf9n — 90min (@90min_Football) December 6, 2020

"Yeah, you could see from the chances we've created as well," he added. "A cross doesn't mean just an aerial cross. There were a lot of good parts where we penetrated the penalty box on numerous occasions, just to find the last pass or the final ball and the goal came through, we didn't hit it, they blocked it - it was a lot of things to happen.

"If we generate it every week we will win football matches. At the moment it looks like we need to do a lot to score a goal."

Arsenal now sit 15th in the Premier League, seven points clear of the relegation zone.