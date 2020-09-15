Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Best Moments at Arsenal

It's been many, many months in the making for Arsenal, but finally the club's supporters can rejoice at the news of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing a new three-year deal.

Normally it's a multi-million-pound signing that gets fans excited, but such is the importance of the Gunners captain to Mikel Arteta's side it's his prolonged contract extension that has dominated the headlines.

The Gabon international has finally put an end to the speculation by committing his future to the side he joined in January 2018 for a then club-record £56m fee. The three-year deal will see the 31-year-old see out his prime years in north London, in what is shaping up to be an exciting time under their new boss.

To celebrate the news, 90min takes a look at the best moments of his Arsenal career to date...

5. First Hat-Trick

Aubameyang scored his first Arsenal hat-trick in the club's 4–2 win over La Valencia on 9 May 2019. His treble meant that the Gunners reached the Europa League final, making it the club's second European final in thirteen years. Both of them ended in defeat, however.



Nevertheless, it was a big achievement for Aubameyang, as his trio of strikes saw him become the first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick in the semi-finals of a European competition. A fitting piece of history for a special player.

4. Fastest to 50

Arsenal's current number 14 displaced arguably their best ever player as the fastest man to reach 50 goals for the club in the Premier League after netting a brace on 1 July against Norwich City.



His first goal was his 50th in the league for the Gunners, ensuring he achieved the feat in just 79 league appearances - four games quicker than all-time club goalscorer Thierry Henry, the man who originally made the number 14 jersey famous.



It also meant the AC Milan reject became the sixth-fastest to 50 in the Premier League behind Andy Cole, Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Fernando Torres and Mohamed Salah.

3. Community Shield Winner

Trophies are always the measure of success at the elite level of football, no matter how big or small some people perceive them to be. The Community Shield may not be the most illustrious piece of silverware on offer but it's one everybody wants to win when they get there.



A chance to raise a trophy on Wembley's famous pitch should never be scoffed at, and this one had a deeper significance to Arsenal and Aubameyang's future. It represented a new era at the Emirates under Arteta that had shown promise in the previous months, but this confirmed it was here to stay.



Just like the FA Cup final a few months previously, Aubameyang was a key figure in Arsenal's victory, scoring in normal time and then converting the fifth and winning penalty in the shoot-out.

2. Golden Boot

Scoring goals is what Aubameyang does best and in the 2018/19 season, nobody did it better than him.



Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane tied with the Gabon international on 22 goals for the Premier League campaign, but they featured in a side that finished three places and 27 points better off than Aubameyang's struggling Arsenal.



The former Dortmund man took Unai Emery's side to within one point of fourth-placed Tottenham and an illustrious spot in the Champions League, as well as reaching the final of the Europa League.

1. Winning the FA Cup

The 2020 FA Cup final was undoubtedly Aubameyang's crowing glory of his Arsenal career to date.



He was already a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium after (almost) singlehandedly keeping the Gunners within touching distance of the rest of the traditional 'big six' clubs during Emery's ill-fated spell in charge. But after firing Arteta's side to victory over London rivals Chelsea, he cemented his place among the previous greats to wear the famous red and white shirt.



Aubameyang bagged a brace in a 2-1 win that not only secured European football next term but perhaps ensured his future remained in north London as well. The silverware symbolised that Arteta's project is on the right track and Aubameyang wants to be around to see where it ends up.