Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's proposed loan move to Barcelona has broken down.

The Gabon international had travelled to Catalonia of his own volition in a bid to complete a temporary transfer away from Arsenal.

However, The Athletic report that the deal has collapsed due to problems regarding the planned salary agreements between the parties. As things stand, Aubameyang will not be playing at Camp Nou in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

More to follow...

Source : 90min