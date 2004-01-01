Potential Destinations for Isco - Ranked

At one point he was the reason Gareth Bale couldn't get in the Real Madrid team but now Isco looks set to depart the Bernabeu himself.

The Spanish international was a regular in Zinedine Zidane's final season of his first spell in charge, making 49 appearances as Los Blancos stormed to a Champions League win.

Since then though, Isco has fallen way out of favour and made just 30 appearances in all competitions last season - scoring a measly three times.

With his contract due to expire in June 2022 and the January transfer window approaching, we at 90min have decided to break down potential destinations for the Spanish midfielder.

7. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are always looking for a new star attacker | TF-Images/Getty Images

Despite spending a stupendous amount of money on players over the past few years, PSG are still severely lacking in depth in attack.



With several injuries already this season to Neymar, Mbappe and Icardi, they've often been left with having to play Moise Kean and Pablo Sarabia with Angel Di Maria - which isn't ideal. Isco, therefore, on paper would undoubtedly add some much needed strength in depth



In reality, PSG have a massive wage bill and more pressing issues in their squad - namely full back - so it's unlikely Isco makes that move in January.



Rating - 4/10

6. Tottenham

Could Isco work under Jose Mourinho? | Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Tottenham had the summer of dreams when they brought Gareth Bale home and strengthened several other areas of the team.



And as such, with Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli all vying for the one creative spot in midfield, this move doesn't really look like it'd make much sense for either club or player.



Rating - 4/10

5. Inter

Isco could go to the San Siro | Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Look, it's pretty clear who Isco could replace in the Inter squad: Christian Eriksen.



The ex-Tottenham man just hasn't cut the mustard at San Siro and the Dane likely to move on in January, Isco could be the man to replace him.



Rating - 6/10

4. Everton

Could James Rodriguez and Isco be reunited on Merseyside? | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Everton...because obviously.



Whenever a top player is on their way out of a top club, the Toffees get a mention in the gossip column. There might actually b something to it this time though, since Isco has worked with manager Carlo Ancelotti before.



His wages could pose a slight issue but we've already seen the Ancelotti pull work its magic. One to keep an eye on.



Rating - 6/10

3. Manchester City

Isco scored against Man City in the Champions League last season | OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

If anyone is a Pep Guardiola type of footballer, it's Isco. He has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium for several years now, with Pep's reported love for him being the main reason.



Isco could come into the side as a late David Silva replacement to add depth and quality to a midfield that is slightly lacking a spark at the moment.



Rating - 6/10

2. Arsenal

Emirates Stadium, the home of the red side of North London | Julian Finney/Getty Images

If any club in the Premier League is in dire need of creativity, then it's Arsenal.



With Mikel Arteta reportedly considering changing his system following a run of disappointing results, Isco could be seen as a missing piece in behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to help fire them into the top four.



Rating - 7/10

1. AC Milan

Isco's style could suit Serie A | MARWAN NAAMANI/Getty Images

When a top player is coming towards the end of their physical peak, they seem to end up in the famous red and black of AC Milan.



With Zlatan Ibrahimovic firing on all cylinders at the ripe old age of 39, extra creativity and attacking talent definitely wouldn't go amiss as they look to lead a title charge for the first time since 2010/11. Isco would fit into the team well and get regular minutes. Why not?



Suitability Rating - 8/10