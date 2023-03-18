Power Rankings: The best teams in Europe - Week 28

Following a week in which:

- Lazio won Derby della Capitale.

- Juventus won Derby d'Italia.

- Barcelona won El Clasico.

We at 90min have ranked the 10 best teams in Europe heading into the March international break:

10. Bayern Munich (down 8)

Bayern lost | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Bayern dropped off top spot in the Bundesliga thanks to a bit of a collapse against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.



FC Hollywood managed to give away two penalties to squander a 1-0 lead and their two point lead atop of the league.

9. Juventus (new entry)

A big win for Juve | Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

Juventus followed up qualification for the Europa League quarter finals with a proper sh*thouse 1-0 win over arch rivals Inter at San Siro.



All in, it's been a very good week for Max Allegri's team.

8. Manchester United (-)

Another trip to Wembley awaits | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Wembley Stadium awaits Manchester United once again after Erik ten Hag's men capitalised on Fulham's total capitulation at Old Trafford.



The quadruple is still technically on.

7. Lazio (new entry)

Mattia Zaccagni scored the winner | Insidefoto/GettyImages

A fiesty (as per) Derby della Capitale which saw four red cards dished out - two for players and two for backroom staff - was decided by a single Mattia Zaccagni goal.



The winger is a key reason why Lazio are now sitting pretty in second place in Serie A.

6. Benfica (-)

Another win | Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Benfica win games of football.



The win all of the games of football.



They won another 5-1 at the weekend.

5. Borussia Dortmund (up 2)

Jude Bellingham and Dortmund are top of the league | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

After a disastrous week which saw Borussia Dortmund lose top spot in the Bundesliga and be knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, BVB got back in the swing of things this past week.



No, they didn't get back into the Champions League (that's not possible), but they did capitalise on Bayern's aforementioned defeat to go top of the league again with a 6-1 win over Koln.

4. Manchester City (-)

Haaland scores goals | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Eight goals in two games for Erling Haaland.



13 goals in two games for Manchester City overall.



They're hitting top form at just the right time...

3. Barcelona (new entry)

A big win for Barca | Alex Caparros/GettyImages

To call Barcelona's El Clasico win on Sunday 'massive' would be a 'massive' understatement.



Thanks to a stunning performance and Franck Kessie's winner, Barca all but secured the La Liga title - taking a 12 point lead over their arch rivals.

2. Arsenal (down 1)

Saka impressed again | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Arsenal steamrolled yet another Premier League team on Sunday, winning 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium BUT they've been knocked off top spot because:



A) The Europa League defeat to Sporting CP



And...

1. SSC Napoli (up 2)

Another win | Stefano Guidi/GettyImages

B) SSC Napoli are just ridiculous at the moment.



19 points clear in Serie A and through to a very winnable side of the UEFA Champions League draw, we could be set to see Napoli have the greatest season in their history.