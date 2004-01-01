Premier League Clubs Agree in Principle to Introduce Concussion Substitutions

Premier League clubs have agreed in principle to introduce permanent concussion substitutions, and could begin trialling the new measures as early as January.

The manner in which football deals with head injuries was once again brought to the forefront after Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull following a sickening collision with David Luiz during November's Premier League clash between Wolves and Arsenal.

Luiz continued despite his head injury | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Jimenez was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital, while Luiz played the remaining 30 minutes of the first period before being replaced at half-time - despite blood visibly seeping through his head bandage.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) - football's law making body - announced on Thursday that they had approved trials for permanent concussion substitutes which will commence from January 2021.

The Premier League released a statement on Friday confirming that, following the final shareholder meeting of the year, top flight clubs have 'agreed in principle' to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions in the wake of the IFAB announcement.

Wolves unveiled a Jimenez banner at Molineux | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Permanent concussion substitutes differ from the temporary substitutes used in rugby union. Should a player suffer an actual or suspected concussion, they should be permanently removed from the field of play.

Their team will be permitted to make a maximum of two further substitutes in addition to the three already allowed. The opposition will also be able to make the equivalent number of substitutes. These can be made irrespective of the number of substitutes a team has already made.

This prevents players from returning to the pitch and potentially suffering a second concussion, while ensuring their team are not hit with a numerical disadvantage.

The Premier League will apply for permission from IFAB, via The FA, to take part in the trial, and this could take place as early as January. The League’s Medical Working Group will meet on Friday to discuss logistics of implementing the new law.