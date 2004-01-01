Premier League clubs' rest time between festive fixtures - ranked

Just picture this: you're sitting on the sofa, sheltered from the cold with a warm blanket over your legs, by your side a plate of mince pies is just waiting to be devoured, and Love Actually has just come on for the millionth time.

Yes, that's Christmas. A period where the whole concept of time is thrown out of the window and no one knows what day it is until the new year finally comes around. For Premier League clubs, however, time will be at the very forefront of their minds.

In the first nine matchdays of this season, there were 133 recorded muscle injuries - an increase of 23% from last year. And, with a proposed winter break having to be scrapped because fixtures would be unfeasibly congested due to the coronavirus pandemic, the busy festive period will take its toll more than ever.

Danny Ings was forced off through injury against Manchester City | Pool/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has called the festive scheduling an 'unfair playing field', given his side's particularly short turnaround time between games between Christmas and the New Year.

Here's a look at how much - or rather, little - time each Premier League club has between their two fixtures in the coming days before New Year.

20. Fulham - 99 hours

Scott Parker is having to self-isolate | Pool/Getty Images

Southampton (H) - 26/12

Tottenham (A) - 30/12



Scott Parker is currently self-isolating and won't be joining his players down on the touchline as they host Southampton before travelling to Spurs.



A daunting couple of fixtures for one of the favourites to drop down a division come May, but at least they've got more than three full days in between.

19. Newcastle - 96 hours

Midweek doom and gloom for the Toon | HANNAH MCKAY/Getty Images

Manchester City (A) - 26/12

Liverpool (H) - 30/12



The Toon's EFL Cup exit at the hands of Brentford isn't a good omen for their festive fixtures. Steve Bruce will see his men travel to Manchester City on Boxing Day, while they host Liverpool on Wednesday.



It's not going to be easy for the Magpies, but the three days in between those two games may give them the boost they need - well, maybe.

18. Manchester United - 79 hours, 30 minutes

Manchester United have won their last three | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Leicester (A) - 26/12

Wolves (H) - 29/12



The Red Devils follow up their trip to Leicester with a potential banana skin fixture against Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are in good form at the moment, though, and the prospect of nearly 80 hours respite between the two games will be pleasing to United ears.

17. Liverpool - 75 hours, 30 minutes

Speculation surrounds Mohamed Salah | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Brom (H) - 27/12

Newcastle (A) - 30/12



The reigning Premier League champions host West Brom on Sunday and will travel to Newcastle on Wednesday night.



There seems to be tension around Anfield at the moment regarding Mohamed Salah, but the Reds are fresh out of a 7-0 romp at Selhurst Park and a quick turnaround shouldn't be too daunting.

16. Southampton - 75 hours

Theo Walcott has enjoyed his return to Southampton | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Fulham (A) - 26/12

West Ham (H) - 29/12



Danny Ings, Jannik Vestergaard and Nathan Redmond, who have already suffered from fixture congestion, are all doubts for games at Fulham and away to West Ham.



Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will have to make do without those three and Oriol Romeu, who is suspended. It won't be easy with four key players out, but high-flying Southampton will be boosted by one of the longest rest times in the league.

15. Arsenal - 72 hours, 30 minutes

It's been a tough season for Mikel Arteta | Pool/Getty Images

Chelsea (H) - 26/12

Brighton (A) - 29/12



Not many positive things can be said about Arsenal's season so far. The Gunners find themselves 15th in the table and have failed to win in their last seven games.



They're four points off the bottom three and have just four wins from 14 league matches - still, at least they're in the top half for hours in between their festive fixtures against Chelsea and Brighton!

14. Tottenham - 70 hours, 45 minutes

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have a combined 34 goal contributions in the league this season | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Wolves (A) - 27/12

Fulham (H) - 30/12



Jose Mourinho's side are going through a rough patch in the Premier League at the moment, having failed to win in three games - losing the last two.



However, they go into their games at Wolves and at home to Fulham on the back of reaching the EFL Cup semi finals in midweek.

13. Sheffield United - 70 hours

Chris Wilder has seen his side pick up two points from the opening 14 games in the Premier League | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Everton (H) - 26/12

Burnley (A) - 29/12



It seems as though all the time in the world wouldn't be enough to get Chris Wilder's side a win.



The Blades have 70 hours between hosting Everton and travelling to Burnley in the next few days - the latter being a must-win game against relegation rivals.

12. Leeds - 54 hours

Patrick Bamford is Leeds top scorer with nine goals | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Burnley (H) - 27/12

West Brom (A) - 29/12



Marcelo Bielsa will be desperate for some consistency from his side after a thrilling start to the season that has seen them score 24 and concede 30 goals in just 14 games.



Leeds host Burnley on Sunday before playing West Brom at the Hawthorns on Tuesday - a real opportunity to grab six points in double-quick time.

11. Burnley - 54 hours

Sean Dyche has had a good December up to this point | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds (A) - 27/12

Sheffield United (H) - 29/12



Burnley have found form this month, winning two and drawing two since their 5-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester City in late November.



Their downfall is arguably a lack of squad depth, so 54 hours might not be enough time to regroup for their tie against Sheffield United after facing Leeds.

10. Brighton - 51 hours, 45 minutes

Danny Welbeck has two goals since his arrival | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

West Ham (A) - 27/12

Arsenal (H) - 29/12



The Seagulls face West Ham away before hosting Arsenal, in a game that could condemn the Gunners to yet more misery at the bottom end of the table.



But, to beat Mikel Arteta's side, Graham Potter's men would have to recover pretty quickly from their trip to the London Stadium.

9. West Ham - 51 hours, 45 minutes

Declan Rice is a crucial part of David Moyes' side | Pool/Getty Images

Brighton (H) - 27/12

Southampton (A) - 29/12



The Hammers have the same recovery time as their opponents on Sunday afternoon.



David Moyes' side will look to get back to winning ways, but will have to recover quickly after they face Brighton, to be ready for a tough trip to Southampton on Tuesday.

8. West Brom - 51 hours, 30 minutes

Sam Allardyce will look for his first win as West Brom boss | Pool/Getty Images

Liverpool (A) - 27/12

Leeds (H) - 29/12



Sam Allardyce's first game in charge was a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Aston Villa, and the survival specialist faces an even tougher task as he takes his Baggies side to Liverpool before hosting Leeds just 51 and a half hours later.



A tough few days for Big Sam.

7. Aston Villa - 50 hours 30 minutes

Jack Grealish has been a stand out performer in the Premier League this year | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Crystal Palace (H) - 26/12

Chelsea (A) - 28/12



Dean Smith's Aston Villa have been one of the most enjoyable teams to watch this year, coming up with some fantastic wins - a 7-2 thrashing of Liverpool comes to mind.



They've been inconsistent as the season goes on, and will face a tough task when they face Crystal Palace, before travelling to Stamford Bridge just over 50 hours later.

6. Leicester - 50 hours, 30 minutes

Jamie Vardy scored his 12th Premier League goal this season on Boxing Day | Pool/Getty Images

Manchester United (H) - 26/12

Crystal Palace (A) - 28/12



Brendan Rodgers' men go into their festive fixture on a high, after seeing off Tottenham 2-0 in impressive fashion.



They face a challenging week, however, as they travel to Crystal Palace on Monday after a home game against Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

5. Wolves - 48 hours, 45 minutes

Not much rest for Nuno this Christmas | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham (H) - 27/12

Manchester United (A) - 30/12



Wolves face two very tough ties over the next few days, and it will be difficult for Nuno Espirito Santo's men to bounce back from a 2-1 loss at Burnley on Monday.



The Midlands club host Tottenham on Sunday evening before travelling to Old Trafford on Tuesday - with just over two days between the matches.

4. Man City - 48 hours

Pep Guardiola has got only 48 hours to reset between fixtures | Pool/Getty Images

Newcastle (A) - 26/12

Everton (H) - 28/12



Manchester City go into the next couple of games on the back of a good victory at Southampton and a thumping 4-1 win at Arsenal in the past week.



The Citizens will travel to Newcastle on Saturday night and host Everton on Monday with the hope of making it four consecutive wins - despite the short turnaround.

3. Crustal Palace - 48 hours

Eberechi Eze and Wilf Zaha have shone for Crystal Palace | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Aston Villa (A) - 26/12

Leicester (H) - 28/12



Roy Hodgson's side will be determined to get back on track after what was a complete collapse against Liverpool last time out. A 7-0 loss may be hard to come back from, and the task isn't made easier by the fact that they have just 48 hours between games.



The Eagles will travel to Aston Villa before hosting Leicester.

2. Everton - 48 hours

Dominic Clavert-Lewin will look for his 12th Premier League goal of the season | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sheffield United (A) - 26/12

Manchester City (H) - 28/12



Carlo Ancelotti's men also have just 48 hours turnaround time. They got knocked out of the EFL Cup in the week so will look to get back to winning ways.



The Toffees are in action against Sheffield United on Saturday night, before hosting Manchester City on Monday.

1. Chelsea - 48 hours

Frank Lampard has said he is worried about the short turnaround time | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal (A) - 26/12

Aston Villa (H) - 28/12



Looking to put pressure on the top four, Frank Lampard's men will have to get a result away at London rivals Arsenal on Saturday evening, before welcoming Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on Monday.



The Chelsea boss has expressed his concern about having just 48 hours of recovery time, but quality in depth of squad may help the Blues out over this festive period.