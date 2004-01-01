 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Premier League confirm referee appointments for Matchweek 13

Chris Kavanagh has been confirmed as the referee for Saturday's heavyweight Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chris Kavanagh has been confirmed as the referee for Saturday's heavyweight Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards