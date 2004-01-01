 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Premier League fixtures today - your guide to Saturday's games

Guide to all of Saturday's Premier League action, including Fulham vs Man Utd, Man City vs Bournemouth and Newcastle vs Arsenal.

The Premier League is back on Saturday with seven games and a full day of action for fans to enjoy.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards