Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 23
Tweet
Predictions for Gameweek 23 of the 2023/24 Premier League season, including Arsenal vs Liverpool, Man Utd vs West Ham, Tottenham vs Everton and more.
Premier League teams head into Gameweek 23 of the 2023/24 season knowing the weekend's results could have a huge effect on the season's run-in.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
One tiny moan from yesterday.....
05 Feb 14:56 - Peter, 61 views 6 replies
Jorginho
05 Feb 13:32 - PSRB, 97 views 8 replies
JobWimb. HouseWimb get in the bin
05 Feb 12:05 - Pat Vegas, 81 views 2 replies
Amazing.. You have to assume Ganpantis
04 Feb 21:28 - 7sisters, 62 views 0 replies
That was as much Saliba as Gabriel
04 Feb 20:20 - WES, 543 views 23 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards