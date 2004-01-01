Premier League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 10

We head into Premier League gameweek 10 with just three points separating the top five, three of the 'big six' slumming it in middle table and just two teams still without a win.

Derbies, reunions and early six-pointers feature in this last round of games before December, the tentative return of fans and the unofficial start of the Christmas Run-In™.

Like last week, all this gameweek's fixtures will be broadcast live on UK television at no extra charge.

Friday

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Roy Hodgson's side have lost just once at home this season | Michael Regan/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 GMT

Where Is it Played? Selhurst Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Amazon Prime

Read 90min's preview here

It's been a mixed, if not terrible, start for both Palace and Newcastle, though the host's recent home form gives them reason for cautious optimism.

While Roy Hodgson's side have lost just once at Selhurst Park this season, Newcastle have suffered only one defeat on the road.

Wilfried Zaha's absence thrusts the creative baton into Eberechi Eze's palms, while Newcastle are still missing Martin Dubravka, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin. Callum Wilson could feature, however.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle

Saturday

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Adam Lallana could face his former club | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 GMT

Where Is it Played? Amex Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport

Read 90min's preview here

Liverpool can go top, at least for the night, with a win over Brighton, who are still looking for their first home victory of the 2020/21 season.

The Seagulls worked hard for a win over Aston Villa despite going down to 10 men last time out, but have struggled with a killer touch generally of late.

The impressive Tariq Lamptey could be a big miss for the hosts, while Adam Lallana is a doubt for a reunion with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's injury issues are well-known but his side are unbeaten since that bizarre defeat to Villa.

Prediction: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool

Manchester City vs Burnley

Pep Guardiola's side could welcome back Sergio Aguero | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 GMT

Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport

Read 90min's preview here

Weirdly, goals have been the issue for Pep Guardiola in the Premier League in 2020/21 - the Citizens have scored only twice from open play at home so far this season.

It is timely then that they welcome back Sergio Aguero to face Burnley - a side they have scored at least four goals against in their last four home meetings.

A win over Palace in their last outing papers over what has been an abysmal start for the Clarets so far. Sean Dyche's side are the Premier League's joint lowest scorers (4) and have just one win on the board.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Everton vs Leeds United

Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the Premier League goal charts | Pool/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 GMT

Where Is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Read 90min's preview here

Everton's flying start hit some turbulence with three consecutive defeats, before an unconvincing 3-2 win over Fulham last weekend.

Leeds, meanwhile, remain just about the world's most unpredictable outfit - smashing in-form Villa and earning a draw against Arsenal, but also taking hammerings against Palace and Leicester.

The Whites only have Fulham and West Brom outdoing them in the goals conceded column (17 against) and will be coming up against the league's top scorer in Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, Lucas Digne will be a big miss for the hosts.

Amazingly, this will be the first managerial meeting between Carlo Ancelotti and Marcelo Bielsa.

Prediction: Everton 3-1 Leeds

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion have struggled this season | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 GMT

Where Is it Played? The Hawthorns

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Read 90min's preview here

Not one many neutrals will be seeking out (at least it's not £15!), 19th-placed hosts 20th on Saturday night with these two the only teams left seeking their first win of the Premier League campaign.

West Brom have suffered three consecutive defeats, but perhaps deserved more from the narrow 1-0 loss at Old Trafford last weekend.

The Blades have still not recovered from their post-lockdown slump (they have lost 11 of their last 12) and are giving an absolute dictionary definition of 'second-season syndrome'.

Both sides will see this a huge opportunity to turn their slump around.

Prediction: West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United

Sunday

Southampton vs Manchester United

Manchester United have won seven away games in a row in the Premier League | Michael Regan/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 GMT

Where Is it Played? St Mary's Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United continue to rotate between scintillating and turgid on a regular basis, but are threatening to put together some semblance of consistency with three wins on the trot and seven back to back victories on the road in the Premier League.

Southampton, however, are a formidable opponent right now and are one of the top flight's form sides - only Liverpool have more home points in 2020/21. Bizarre results could even see the Saints finish the weekend top of the league. Spoiler alert: that won't happen though.

United will be without Paul Pogba, though that may not be a hinderance, while Southampton continue to miss Danny Ings.

Interestingly, this fixture has ended in a draw on four out of the last five occasions, while United have won just once in three league games following a midweek European tie in this campaign.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Frank Lampard vs Jose Mourinho | MATT DUNHAM/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 GMT

Where Is it Played? Stamford Bridge

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

The juiciest fixture of the weekend sees in-form London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham go head to head as Frank Lampard takes on old mentor Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea are unbeaten in the league since the defeat to Liverpool back in September and have won their last three. Spurs, now considered genuine title challengers, are on four in a row, while their only loss came in the season opener against Everton.

Chelsea have avoided loss in 25 of their last 26 home meetings with Spurs, but as a counterpoint to that: Jose Mourinho.

With full, injury-free squads for both (bar Toby Alderweireld), this could be a belter.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored just two this season | Visionhaus/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:15 GMT

Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Like Man City, goals have been the surprise missing ingredient for both Arsenal and Wolves in 2020/21.

Wolves and the Gunners' tally of nine Premier League goals each so far in 2020/21 is the division's joint fourth-worst tally.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just two strikes to his name so far, and while Raul Jimenez (4) is faring somewhat better for Wolves, Nuno's side is struggling to create.

Nicolas Pepe's daft red card in the draw with Leeds means he'll sit this one out, while Thomas Partey is still injured for Mikel Arteta's side.

Captain Conor Coady could return for Wolves, in what would be a huge boost for the visitors.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Wolves