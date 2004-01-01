Premier League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 11

Gameweek 11 sees the Premier League enter December and the start of the oft-dreaded Christmas run-in.

More welcome is the return of fans in a limited capacity across the country, with five top-flight games hosting up to 2,000 spectators for the first time since March.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's games.

Saturday

Burnley vs Everton

What Time Is Kick Off? 12.30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport

Burnley put a little distance between themselves and the bottom of the table in November, only to return to losing ways with a thrashing at the hands of Manchester City last time out.

Everton promises to be an interesting challenge for them because the Toffees have seen their early season momentum also completely desert them and have lost Lucas Digne to long-term injury.

Everton started the season with a perfect record and 12 points in their first four games, yet they have only taken four further points in the six games played since.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Everton

Manchester City vs Fulham

What Time Is Kick Off? 15.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport

Manchester City will feel last weekend’s 5-0 win over Burnley was overdue as it was the first time since week two of the season that they scored more than once in a Premier League game.

The visit of Fulham is another favourable fixture for Pep Guardiola’s side in that the Cottagers have conceded 19 times in 10 games – the worst defensive record in the league.

Fulham, however, are in better form and have collected both of their wins so far in the last four games. The last of those was against a Leicester side who thrashed City 5-2.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Fulham

West Ham vs Manchester United

What Time Is Kick Off? 5.30pm (GMT)

Where Is it Played? London Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

David Moyes welcomes former club Manchester United to the London Stadium in Saturday’s early evening kick-off, with his West Ham side bang in form.

The visiting United have won three Premier League games in a row, the last a second half comeback against Southampton, but it remains to be seen how morale will be affect by defeat in Europe.

A wasteful United were ultimately outfoxed by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has selection decisions to make.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Manchester United

Chelsea vs Leeds

What Time Is Kick Off? 20.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Stamford Bridge

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Chelsea are unbeaten since facing champions Liverpool in the second week of the season and have conceded only once in the Premier League in the last five games.

Their previously prolific attack was contained by Tottenham, but it will take a monumental effort from a much more porous Leeds side to keep the Blues out two games straight.

The tactical battle between revered veteran coach Marcelo Bielsa and the still relatively inexperienced Frank Lampard makes this a tasty encounter.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leeds

Sunday

West Brom vs Crystal Palace

What Time Is Kick Off? 12.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? The Hawthorns

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Only Fulham’s win last weekend stopped West Brom from climbing out of the relegation after finally getting off the mark by beating Sheffield United.

Home fixtures against the Premier League’s bottom club don’t come much easier, but the Baggies may also now fancy their chances against Crystal Palace.

Palace are seven points better off going into this season, but Roy Hodgson’s side have lost their last two in a row against Burnley and Newcastle

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United vs Leicester

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.15 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Bramall Lane

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Leicester will view this weekend as a good opportunity to get back into form following a shock defeat to Fulham last time out, causing them to slip to fourth.

That is because Sheffield United have lost 12 of their last 13 Premier League fixtures stretching back into last season and haven’t won since beating Chelsea 3-0 in July.

The Blades are struggling to catch a break and have only twice been beaten by more than a single goal, but their non-existent attack – four goals in 10 games – is their big issue.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Leicester

Tottenham vs Arsenal

What Time Is Kick Off? 16.30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Tottenham start the weekend top of the Premier League table and go into Sunday’s hotly anticipated north London derby eight points better off than Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho has made Spurs resilient and they are unbeaten since the opening weekend of the season as a result. Harry Kane is also expected to be fit after sitting out Thursday night.

Arsenal have enjoyed a 100% record in their own Europa League campaign, but cannot say the same domestically as they have lost four of their last six games.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Arsenal

Liverpool vs Wolves

What Time Is Kick Off? 19.15 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Live Stream? Amazon Prime

Liverpool have won all four Premier League meetings with Wolves since the latter returned to the top flight in 2018 and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for more of the same.

The reigning champions haven’t hit the same heights as last season, but they have still only been beaten once and it is just goal difference keeping them out of top spot.

It remains to be seen how Wolves will react to losing Raul Jimenez last week, meaning they are now without last season’s two top scorers, with Diogo Jota obviously now at Liverpool.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Monday

Brighton vs Southampton

What Time Is Kick Off? 20.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Amex Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Southampton will be disappointed at throwing away a 2-0 half-time lead against Manchester United last time out, but the performance to go ahead as they did was still encouraging.

The Saints have lost a little bit of momentum after previously going a run of five wins in six games, and will see 16th place Brighton as a winnable fixture.

That is easier said than done, however, as only Manchester City have lost fewer games than the Seagulls of all clubs in the bottom half of the table.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Southampton

