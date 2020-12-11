Premier League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 12

We're right into December now, and that means the Premier League fixtures are starting to come thick and fast.

Gameweek 12 brings us a handful of tasty-looking matches to keep us entertained over the weekend, but if you only have time to catch one of the games, there's one on Saturday evening which might be worth a watch.

Here's your preview of Gameweek 12.

Friday

Leeds vs West Ham

? Let there be lights! pic.twitter.com/Q557MVWOcG — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 11, 2020

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Elland Road

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Read 90min's preview here

We start with a fixture which most neutrals probably thought they wouldn't care about this year. During the summer, Leeds vs West Ham didn't sound too appetising, but the two sides' meeting on Friday looks like it could be a real corker.

The home side play some enthralling football and haven't had the results they probably deserve this season, but they'll come up against a West Ham side bursting with confidence after their astounding start to the season.

It's the kind of game which could bring a lot of goals, but ultimately, there might not be anything to separate them.

Prediction: Leeds 2-2 West Ham

Saturday

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Solid 10 days of training , big game tomorrow ??? @AVFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/9ZwDDc36nn — Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) December 11, 2020

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Molineux

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 (UK)

Read 90min's preview here

Wolves are in somewhat of a funk right now, and losing star striker Raul Jimenez definitely hasn't helped things. Getting thumped 4-0 by Liverpool wasn't the best way to start life without your talisman.

On the other hand, Villa have had no shortage of goals this season, and although they'll be without the injured Ross Barkley, they'll still fancy themselves to create more than a few chances at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side defend very well and could make things tricky for Villa, but the visitors might just have enough to get away with all three points.

Prediction: Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle vs West Brom

The #NUFC squad return to full group training this afternoon following last week's temporary closure due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/C4T3pC9Ss5 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 9, 2020

What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? St James' Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK)

Read 90min's preview here

You might have forgotten what Newcastle look like. Their last fixture was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad, but Steve Bruce's side have managed to recover enough to fulfil Saturday's visit of West Brom.

The Magpies haven't trained much over the last few weeks and so will have a lot of ring rush to shake off, but they'll be glad to come up against a West Brom side who are yet to really get going in the Premier League.

Losing Matheus Pereira to suspension isn't going to help West Brom's case, and that might mean Slaven Bilic's come out on the losing end again here.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-0 West Brom

Manchester United vs Manchester City

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Old Trafford

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Read 90min's preview here

Here we go. The biggest fixture of the weekend. The Manchester derby.

There's a lot riding on this game for both United and City, neither of whom come into the game in the best of form. United are sixth and City are seventh, so alongside regional pride, there's also superiority in the league table at stake.

Predicting what these two teams are going to do is pretty much impossible these days, but both usually turn up for the derby and rarely disappoint. City are just getting back into their stride and will feel confident about getting the win here.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-3 Manchester City

Everton vs Chelsea

Matchday in our sights! ? pic.twitter.com/YAMWmfstRd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 11, 2020

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 (UK)

Read 90min's preview here

Another of those fixtures which could go either way, Everton vs Chelsea features a few storylines which should make this an interesting watch.

It will see Chelsea boss Frank Lampard but socially-distanced heads with former manager Carlo Ancelotti, who will be looking to show the Englishman that he still has a lot left to learn in the management game.

However, on paper, it's Chelsea who look like the favourites. The Blues are flying high, while Everton are still in the midst of a fall from grace after an electric start to the season.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Chelsea

Sunday

Southampton vs Sheffield United

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? St Mary's Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Last season's heroics have most of us questioning when Sheffield United are going to shake off this abysmal run of form.

Chris Wilder's side are sat on just one point from their opening 11 games, and while their performances haven't always been rewarded with the points they deserve, they have to face facts. It's going to be a tough season.

Will they break out of their slump against fifth-placed Southampton? It'd take a brave Blades fan to suggest so.

Prediction: Southampton 2-0 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

What Time Is Kick Off? 14:15 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Selhurst Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

It's not as fierce of a derby as we'll see in Manchester, but London will host its own local throwdown when Jose Mourinho takes his Tottenham side to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

Spurs are looking to consolidate their spot at the top of the Premier League table and will feel confident of doing so, although Mourinho will know better than to underestimate a side who scored five goals last time out.

Palace were flying against West Brom, but replicating that form against table-topping Spurs is an entirely different ask.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham

Fulham vs Liverpool

What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Craven Cottage

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have laughed in the face of their injury crisis and continue to look like one of the Premier League's elite, which sounds like bad news for 17th-placed Fulham.

The Cottagers were a class behind Manchester City in their last game, and even Scott Parker will know that there's a chance of Fulham being taught another lesson when the defending champions stroll into town.

Liverpool's forward line has looked electric in recent weeks, and the Reds will be licked their lips at the prospect of coming up against what is statistically the worst defence of any team outside the relegation zone.

Prediction: Fulham 0-3 Liverpool

Arsenal vs Burnley

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:15 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

You'd have looked like an idiot earlier in the season if you suggested that Arsenal's meeting with Burnley in December would see two sides in the bottom six go head to head.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been about as underwhelming as possible thus far, and even Thursday's 4-2 win over Dundalk won't have risen spirits too much. The Gunners aren't creating chances in the Premier League, and they're about to come up against an infamously stubborn defence.

Relegation-threatened Burnley won't want to take too many risks and will likely look to sit back for the majority of this game, but Arsenal should be able to just nick one.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Burnley

Leicester vs Brighton

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:15 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? King Power Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Amazon Prime (UK)

Kicking off at the same time as the above fixture will be Leicester vs Brighton, which will feature two sides who play attractive football but don't always get the results they should.

Things are going far better for Leicester, whose recent win over Sheffield United brought them back into the European spots, but the same cannot be said for Brighton, who are flirting with the relegation spots.

Brighton have the potential to cause an upset here, but Leicester may be too strong.

Prediction: Leicester 2-0 Brighton

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!