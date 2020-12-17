Premier League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 14

So... does nobody actually want to win the Premier League title?

The last few gameweeks have all been about the bigger sides dropping points, fuelling the argument that this could well be the most bizarre season in the history of the competition.

The real question, however, is will the 14th round of fixtures follow the same format? Well, to answer that, here's 90min's preview and predictions ahead of some tasty looking clashes.

Saturday

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Selhurst Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1

Ah, a nice trip to Selhurst Park. Liverpool have never had any problems with Crystal Palace, right?

The Eagles were the last side to actually beat Liverpool in a Premier League match at Anfield back in 2017, and their 3-3 draw with the Reds in 2014 (affectionately known as 'Crystanbul') is still spoken about to this day. Liverpool's struggles with Palace are well-known.

Logic suggests Jurgen Klopp's defending champions will beat the side who currently sit down in 12th, but Palace have shown enough in recent weeks to prove that they need to be taken seriously.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Southampton vs Manchester City

What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? St Mary's Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Amazon Prime

There's a very good chance that this could be the best game of the weekend.

Southampton are one of the more entertaining sides in the Premier League these days, and the fact that you never know whether Manchester City are going to be good or literally awful makes for enthralling viewing.

City come into this one on the back of two consecutive draws, and they might just be about to make it three.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Manchester City

Everton vs Arsenal

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

Everton are finally back in form, and that sounds like bad news for an Arsenal side whose idea of breaking a slump is a draw at home with Southampton.

Wins over Chelsea and Leicester City in their last two games have restored Everton as outside contenders for the Premier League title - a position Mikel Arteta would kill for. Arsenal are 15th and could end the weekend one place worse off.

The Gunners are a good team deep down (very deep down) and are capable of getting their act together at any point, but it'd take a brave fan to claim that the much-needed turnaround will start at Goodison Park.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Fulham

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? St James' Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

For neutral fans, this game could either be cripplingly boring or one of those surprisingly exciting affairs.

Steve Bruce's Newcastle have scored twice in each of their last three games, but they never seem far from a performance which makes you question whether they have enough to survive in the Premier League.

However, no side has recently personified inconsistency quite like Fulham, who could have put five past Liverpool last weekend and then failed to break down Brighton in midweek. It's one of those that could go either way.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Fulham

Sunday

Brighton vs Sheffield United

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? AMEX Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

'16th vs 20th' doesn't exactly sound like fun, but this is one of those games that could quietly steal the show this weekend.

Both Brighton and Sheffield United play some fun football at times, but you only need to look at their league standings to see how that's working out for them. At least Brighton are getting points, but Chris Wilder's side look lost at sea.

It's the kind of game which Sheffield United need to win, but it's hard to see that happening.

Prediction: Brighton 1-0 Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

What Time Is Kick Off? 14:15 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

This weekend's top-four clash will see Jose Mourinho's Tottenham host Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Spurs' 11-game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Liverpool last time out, and who knows whether they'll be able to restart it against Leicester? This is a side who are yet to draw in the league this year - eight wins and five losses shows just how inconsistent they have been.

Mourinho's side will come into this one as narrow favourites, and there's reason to suggest that they'll walk away with all three points here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leicester City

Manchester United vs Leeds United

What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Old Trafford

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

A historic rivalry will be rekindled on Sunday when Leeds United make the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

The two sides haven't met in the last nine years and have not clashed in the Premier League since 2004, but don't let that fool you. Both teams will be absolutely desperate to win here, and both will be optimistic about their chances.

Leeds' attack-first mentality will cause real problems from United, but it will also leave them vulnerable to United's counter. It's tough to predict a result, but there will surely be a lot of goals in this one.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-2 Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:15 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? The Hawthorns

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1

Big Sam is back.

West Brom made the controversial decision to sack Slaven Bilic in the aftermath of what was probably the team's best performance of the season, and how the Baggies will react to that will be interesting to see.

Villa aren't as scary as they were earlier in the season, but there's still an awareness that Dean Smith's side could turn on the style at any given moment. They'll want a win against their West Midlands rival, and they have the talent needed to get that.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Aston Villa

Monday

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

Neither Burnley nor Wolves have a rich history of goalscoring this season, and if that doesn't whet your appetite for this match, then I don't know what will.

However, after struggling to find their attacking identity in the aftermath of Raul Jimenez's nasty head injury, Wolves flicked the switch against Chelsea and often played some outstanding football. Daniel Podence's momentum will hopefully carry over into this one.

Can Burnley stop him? They're definitely going to sit back and try, evidenced by the fact they've kept five clean sheets and have scored just six goals. But in that time, they've also shipped 18 goals - which is a recipe for potential disaster.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs West Ham United

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Stamford Bridge

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

Gameweek 14 will end with a good ol' London derby between Chelsea and West Ham, otherwise known as the Declan Rice derby.

Chelsea look like the favourites on paper, but their underwhelming recent results, coupled with a massive improvement from West Ham, means this game should be about as open as they come.

The Hammers are defending well and attacking with real intent, but will they be able to get one over on Frank Lampard's side? It's too tough to call.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 West Ham United

