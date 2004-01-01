Premier League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 3

So, who's ready for even more football, eh?

We're only just approaching the end of September but it feels like there have been games every hour of every day since the season started.

In the Premier League, some teams have started quickly, others are still feeling everything out, and a few have been downright awful. But with a new week comes the opportunity to right some of those wrongs.

Here's the lowdown for all things gameweek three.

Saturday

Brighton vs Manchester United

What Time Is Kick Off?12:30 BST

Where Is it Played? AMEX Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport

We kick off with a pretty tasty Saturday lunchtime affair, with Brighton hosting Manchester United at the AMEX.

The Seagulls won their most recent Premier League fixture at Newcastle and have also picked up victories in the Carabao Cup, while United have been unconvincing in their first few outings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace in their first game of the season before eventually beating Luton 3-0 in midweek cup action, and this will be another tough match.

The Red Devils left the south coast as easy victors last season but Graham Potter's style has earned Brighton some new admirers - most of whom just love Tariq Lamptey - so expect them to be a tough proposition for United.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Everton

What Time Is Kick Off?15:00 BST

Where Is it Played? Selhurst Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Amazon Prime

Both Crystal Palace and Everton have won their opening two league fixtures, meaning something's got to give in this titanic clash at Selhurst Park.

Carlo Ancelotti's revolution is picking up pace and with the signings of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez sprinkling some much needed gold dust over his midfield and attack, there is genuine optimism for a positive season on the blue half of Merseyside. The win over Tottenham was impressive, while they blew away West Brom 5-2 as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a hat trick.

The Eagles were a little more workmanlike in their victory against Southampton, but impressed even more during their triumph at Old Trafford - even if United practically handed them the three points.

Wilfried Zaha, Rodriguez and Calvert Lewin are bang in form, so expect this to be a decent if tight game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

West Brom vs Chelsea

What Time Is Kick Off?17:30 BST

Where Is it Played? The Hawthorns

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

Most people had West Brom in their bottom three predictions at the start of the season. Going off how they've started, that's not going to change soon.

Slaven Bilic's side have lost to Leicester and Everton, conceding eight goals in the process, and are slumped at the bottom of the table. They have exciting attackers like Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana - who both scored in the Everton defeat - but it's at the back where they'll need to improve, especially with Chelsea coming to town.

Timo Werner has looked bright as he searches for his first Blues goal, while Kai Havertz managed three in the midweek win against Barnsley.

It's probably a safe bet to go for a Chelsea win here, even if they didn't look particularly good in either the win against Brighton or the loss to Liverpool.

Prediction: West Brom 1-3 Chelsea

Burnley vs Southampton

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 BST

Where Is it Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley actually got off to a pretty good start in the game against Leicester, taking the lead through Chris Wood in the tenth minute at the King Power Stadium.

However, they were 3-1 down just after the hour mark and ended up losing 4-2 to the Foxes. Not a total disaster, but hardly the solid start Sean Dyche would have been looking for.

Southampton, meanwhile, could have really made Tottenham suffer if they hadn't forgot how to defend halfway through the game. You can imagine how many times Ralph Hasenhuttl will have shown the goals the Saints conceded in the 5-2 loss to Spurs to his players - because each goal was pretty much the same.

Thankfully for Southampton, Burnley don't have a pair quite like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but Wood and Jay Rodriguez will likely get some joy out of Saturday's visitors at the weekend.

Southampton should up their game significantly. Either way, at least one team will pick up their first points of the season.

Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Southampton

Sunday

Sheffield United vs Leeds

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:00 BST

Where Is it Played? Bramall Lane

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1

It's an early call, but there might be a little bit of second season syndrome creeping in at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have lost both games so far, failing to score a goal. They also had John Egan sent off in the recent defeat at Aston Villa.

If the Blades have been a little dull, Leeds have been pure Barclays. Their two games have seen 14 goals scored - seven for, seven against. They ran Liverpool close in a 4-3 defeat before slapping Leeds with the same scoreline in their favour.

The Whites are visiting Sheffield at exactly the right time. They're scoring bucketloads while their opponents are yet to get off the mark and will be without one of their star defenders.

It should be a second win on the trot in the Premier League for Marcelo Bielsa.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Leeds

Tottenham vs Newcastle

What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 BST

Where Is it Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

So, Tottenham have had the demoralising loss to Everton and the sudden upturn with victory at Southampton. What Spurs will we see on Sunday?

They'll likely be given a tough workout by Newcastle, who won on their trip to north London last season thanks to Joelinton's strike.

It very well might be a lethargic effort from Tottenham, who had to travel to North Macedonia for a Europa League qualifier on Thursday. Given Newcastle's array of striking options, central defenders Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld will need to be a lot sharper than they have been so far.

On the other hand, Newcastle were poor in defeat to Brighton. They bounced back by scoring seven at Morecambe in the Carabao Cup, but winning at Spurs might be a step too far.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Newcastle

Manchester City vs Leicester

What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 BST

Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

It wasn't quite the reawakening of some mythical beast on Monday night, but it was certainly a more convincing performance from Manchester City against Wolves.

They were bogged by defensive inefficiencies as Liverpool ran away with the title last term, but they took control early on and were clinical with the chances that fell their way. The second half was a little more shaky, but a 3-1 win at Molineux is always an excellent result.

Leicester have beaten West Brom and Burnley in their openers, meaning their trip to the Etihad is their first real test of the season. James Maddison may feature in the starting XI after recovering from injury, and when Jamie Vardy's up front they've always got a chance.

However, Brendan Rodgers barely has any centre backs available and with the form De Bruyne and Phil Foden are in, City should record a straightforward win.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Leicester

West Ham vs Wolves

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:00 BST

Where Is it Played? London Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1

Even the most optimistic West Ham fans didn't feel too good about the upcoming season, and losses to Newcastle and Arsenal have not helped.

They probably should have got something from that trip to the Emirates, but failed to make the most of their opportunities. Things don't get any easier with the visit of Wolves on Sunday before a dreadful looking October schedule.

The Wanderers fought back against City, albeit in a losing cause, and might have taken a point off Pep Guardiola's side if their finishing had been sharper.

The omens aren't particularly good for the Hammers. Wolves have won the last four meetings between the two sides and haven't conceded a goal in that time. You can probably see where we're going here.

Prediction: West Ham 0-3 Wolves

Monday

Fulham vs Aston Villa

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:45 BST

Where Is it Played? Craven Cottage

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

Much like West Brom, most expect Fulham to be relegated this season. They do, however, have Aleksandar Mitrovic, who showed his value in front of goal with two strikes against Leeds.

The Cottagers lost their first two games to Arsenal and Leeds, so this fixture feels massive. Villa edged past Sheffield United with the help of Egan's red card, but they ought to be given a sterner examination at the back here.

There'll be goals. Both sides are expected to be involved in the relegation battle to some degree, so it'd be a massive win should either manage it on Monday.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Arsenal

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 BST

Where Is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

It's a long time to wait, but the standout fixture from this round of fixtures is Arsenal's trip to Liverpool.

The Gunners are on an upward trajectory, with Mikel Arteta getting the best out of his players, but Monday night might give us all a better idea of what to expect from the north London outfit this season.

Liverpool squeezed past Leeds before taking advantage of Andreas Christensen's red card at Chelsea, showing everyone they're still the team to beat.

The Reds should be strong enough to beat Monday's opponents, but they've conceded a fair few goals over the last few months, so don't be surprised if Arsenal play their part in a mini classic.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Arsenal