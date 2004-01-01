Premier League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 4

So, the final blast of domestic football before the upcoming international break is upon us.

The first few weeks of the Premier League have thrown up some interesting results, which is to be expected given there is probably a fair amount of hangover from the quick turnaround.

This weekend, there are no Friday or Monday games. It's a good old fashioned Saturday and Sunday affair, with some cracking fixtures to enjoy.

Right, let's get previewing and predicting, shall we?

Saturday

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

It's been a weird run of form from Frank Lampard's Chelsea in recent weeks. They smacked Brighton 3-1 in their opener but have won just once in their next four - that victory being a 6-0 triumph over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

They host a Crystal Palace side currently two points above them, with the Eagles winning two of their three games so far. Wilfried Zaha has three goals to his name and if he's on his game again against a Chelsea defence that shipped three goals to West Brom in sloppy fashion, Palace will get some joy.

Roy Hodgson's side have enjoyed success against the Blues in recent times, but Chelsea need a win and should get one in the weekend's opener.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace

Everton vs Brighton

We're all on board for Carlo Ancelotti's attacking Everton machine this season, right?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is beginning to assert himself as one of the country's best strikers. The 23-year-old scored 13 times in the Premier League last season and already has eight in all competitions this time around. With James Rodriguez supplying him, he may well hit 20 or 25.

Brighton are beginning to become the public's favourite second team. The Seagulls dominate possession in most of their games and Tariq Lamptey has exploded on to the scene as a dynamic right back, so Saturday's clash should act as an interesting barometer for where the two teams are.

With DCL in such hot form, the Toffees should make it four wins from four games.

Prediction: Everton 3-0 Brighton

Leeds vs Manchester City

El Loco vs a master of tiki-taka. They'll be no shortage of hipsters tuning in when Leeds host Manchester City on Saturday.

Leeds were box office in their first two games, with a total of 14 goals being scored, but were dragged into a proper football match by Sheffield United last time out. Patrick Bamford was the hero that day, popping up late on to give United their second win of the season.

City were well beaten by Leicester, despite what Pep Guardiola and Rodri might say. They were atrocious defensively and will be given a similarly stern examination by the likes of Bamford and Rodrigo Moreno.

This will be a brilliant game. There's no way it can't be. It should be box office personified and you'd be foolish to make a scoreline prediction. That said...

Prediction: Leeds 2-3 Manchester City

Newcastle vs Burnley

Make no mistake about it, Newcastle were awful in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham, but it just shows what having a striker like Andy Carroll fit and ready to cause havoc can do.

The Magpies have had three shots on target in the league so far and yet have four points. Go figure. But their fans will be desperate to see a little more attacking intent than was on display in north London on Sunday.

On current form, Burnley's trip to St. James' Park comes at the right time for the Magpies. The Clarets have lost their opening two games to Leicester and Southampton, conceding five goals in the process.

If Leeds vs Manchester City will be box office, this is a screening at the same theatre that has just the one weird old man sitting in it with his plastic bag, Werther's Originals and flask of tea. It might be good, but don't get your hopes up.

Prediction: Newcastle 0-0 Burnley

Sunday

Southampton vs West Brom

You've got to respect how Ralph Hasenhuttl manages to rejuvenate his Southampton side after heavy losses.

They were all over the place in the 5-2 defeat to Tottenham but swapped chaos for solidity during their victory at Burnley, with Danny Ings' strike proving the difference. The England international will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing the league's leakiest defence so far.

West Brom have conceded 11 goals but came close to causing a major upset against Chelsea, only to fluff their 3-0 lead as the Blues nicked a draw. It might be a performance manager Slaven Bilic will take some inspiration from, but the Baggies need to secure those points when the opportunities arise.

That was a big opportunity and the Saints probably won't be as lacklustre in defence as Chelsea were.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 West Brom

Leicester vs West Ham

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes currently lead the Premier League with three wins and a goal difference of eight. They scored three in their first game, four in their second, and five in their third.

If that trend were to continue, West Ham would be the most likely team to ship six.

But hang on. David Moyes' side actually put together a brilliant performance against Wolves, smashing their visitors 4-0 as Jarrod Bowen enjoyed a day out in front of goal.

Does that mean they've turned a corner? Well, the Hammers did lose 4-1 to Everton in the Carabao Cup in their next game, so good luck predicting how they'll perform on Sunday.

Regardless, with Jamie Vardy bang in form, Leicester ought to pick up another victory.

Prediction: Leicester 3-0 West Ham

Wolves vs Fulham

It looked like business as usual for Wolves after their opening win against Sheffield United, but back to back losses to Manchester City and West Ham have dampened the spirit at Molineux somewhat.

Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota have departed and although replacements are readily available in Nelson Semedo and Daniel Podence - who was brought in last season - both will need a little longer to settle.

Fulham have done little to prove their doubters wrong so far. Tony Khan, their director of football, also tweeted something a little weird after the defeat at Aston Villa, which gave an insight into how the club is being run.

Wolves should be able to get back on the horse here, and in reasonably comfortable fashion too.

Prediction: Wolves 3-1 Fulham

Arsenal vs Sheffield United

We all got a reminder of the work that still needs to be done at Arsenal in their first trip to Liverpool. Mikel Arteta has undoubtedly put more of a structure in place than predecessor Unai Emery, but they are still a way off competing at the very highest level.

They did beat the Reds on penalties in their follow up Carabao Cup clash in one of the worst football matches you'll see this season, leading nicely into their home game against Sheffield United.

The Blades are yet to get up and running for both goals and points this season, losing to Wolves, Aston Villa and Leeds without finding the back of the net.

It's been Alexandre Lacazette making the early headway for the Gunners so far rather than Pierre-Emile Aubameyang, but expect the latter to rediscover some form on Sunday.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United

Manchester United vs Tottenham

A little bit of needle has emerged between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho in the past week or so, which always make a big game more exciting.

United have the added bonus of having played four games to Tottenham's seven, so should be relatively fresher than their opponents on Sunday. However, things are yet to click for the Red Devils, who lost to Crystal Palace in their opener before edging past Brighton 3-2 last weekend.

Tottenham had a controversial penalty given against them against Newcastle which stopped Mourinho's side picking up all three points, but had they taken more of their chances that wouldn't have been an issue in the first place.

Spurs have managed their squad well in scraping past Chelsea on penalties before thrashing Maccabi Haifa 7-2, though a win at Old Trafford might just be too much for their strained hamstrings and calves to achieve.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

The final Premier League match before the international break sees Aston Villa host champions Liverpool at Villa Park.

Dean Smith's side have picked up two wins from their opening two games and have made some astute signings in the past week or so, bringing in goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal as well as Chelsea's Ross Barkley on loan.

Their 3-0 win at Fulham showed some maturity, but they face an entirely different beast in Liverpool.

The Reds have three wins from three and have been at their clinical best so far, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah perched on three goals each already. Villa are the only team not to concede a goal so far this season in the top flight, but that will almost certainly change on Sunday.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-3 Liverpool

