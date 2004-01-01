Premier League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 8

The Premier League is in full-swing and it is stopping for no-one. Well, not this week anyway, that pesky upcoming international break will have to wait.

So far, we've seen more goals than ever before at the seven-game mark of a season, and with key fixtures at both ends of the table, this weekend doesn't look as if it will diverge from that trend.

Here's a preview of what's ahead.

Friday

Brighton vs Burnley

Lamptey has shown serious promise so far this season | Pool/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 17.30 GMT

Where Is it Played? Amex Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Box Office

After an immensely promising start to the season, the wheels have threatened to come off for Brighton in recent weeks, and they hover a little too close to the drop zone for Graham Potter's liking. Burnley, meanwhile, are yet to even get started, having taken just a single point so far - and that was against West Brom at home.

As the moveable object takes on the stoppable force, then, both teams will be looking to utilise this one to kick-start their respective seasons. Brighton will be relying on Leandro Trossard to show the form he has hinted at in flashes already, while Burnley will characteristically hope to keep things tight and steal a goal or two on the break.

Prediction: Brighton 1-0 Burnley

Southampton vs Newcastle

Wilson returns to the south coast this weekend | Pool/Getty Images

What Time is Kick Off? 20.00 GMT

Where is it Played? St Mary's

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

From one extreme to another, the second Friday evening game is a clash between two teams who have started their seasons well, though the pattern of play might not be all that different.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's swashbuckling Saints are already dreaming of European football, and with James Ward-Prowse in the form of his life (from set-plays at least) they will be hopeful, and expectant, of another three points.

Newcastle, though, have been a tough nut to crack under Steve Bruce, and come in flying off the back of a surprise victory over Everton. They're gunning for the top half after three wins from seven, and to get there, this is the sort of fixture in which they will have to start picking up points.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Newcastle

Saturday

Everton vs Manchester United

It's Carlo Ancelotti vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a managerial mismatch for the ages | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

What Time is Kick Off? 12.30 GMT

Where is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1

Everton were title challengers until about two weeks ago, but then Southampton happened, and then Newcastle happened, and now...well, the top six will do.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are in a death spiral of their own, having showcased some of the worst defending in football history against Istanbul Basaksehir during the week, and go into this one needing a result to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a job.

It's one of the most wildcard games on the Premier League calendar, aaaaand it's live!

Prediction: Everton 2-2 Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Leeds

Just the five goals already this season for Wilfried Zaha | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

What Time is Kick Off? 15.00 GMT

Where is it Played? Selhurst Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Box Office

Has there ever been a meeting between two managers more diametrically opposed in their footballing philosophies than Roy Hodgson and Marcelo Bielsa? Since the beginning of last season, only Sheffield United have seen fewer goals in their Premier League games than Hodsgon's Palace, while many words can be used to describe Leeds under Bielsa, but pragmatic is not one of them.

Yet for all their variances, only goal-difference separates the teams, who have each taken a respectable ten points to start the season.

After watching what Jamie Vardy did to them on Monday, Wilfried Zaha will be relishing the wide-open spaces Leeds tend to leave in the wake of their relentless press. Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, and will be hoping to get back into the swing of things in south London.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-3 Leeds

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Hakim Ziyech impressed on his Premier League debut | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

What Time is Kick Off? 17.30 GMT

Where is it Played? Stamford Bridge

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League

After signing the entire Bundesliga in the summer, it's been a tricky start to the season for Chelsea. But with Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy going a long way towards sorting out their defensive issues, they are finally starting to look like a cohesive outfit.

For all the talk of their defensive struggles, their 3-0 win over Rennes during the week was their fifth straight clean sheet, and they are coming up against a Sheffield United team who can't seem to hit a barn door with a baseball bat.

Chris Wilder's team are yet to score more than once in a competitive game this season and have just one point on the board at this stage. They still don't concede that many, granted, but unless they have something up their sleeve, they could be in for a long evening in West London.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield United

West Ham vs Fulham

Fulham got their first win of the season a week ago | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

What Time is Kick Off? 20.00 GMT

Where is it Played? London Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Box Office

Wolves, Leicester, Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool. You could forgive West Ham for struggling to take a point from that gruelling five-game run, yet David Moyes' team took eight of them, and lost just once.

Defeat at Anfield on Halloween was a bit of a gut-punch for the Irons but they remain sky-high in confidence and will really fancy themselves against a Fulham team who are struggling to adapt.

Last week's win over West Brom was massive for the Cottagers, mind you, and a London derby might just be the stage for them to kick-start their revival.

Prediction: West Ham 3-1 Fulham

Sunday

West Brom vs Tottenham

Kane and Son have been on fire | JASON CAIRNDUFF/Getty Images

What Time is Kick Off? 12.30 GMT

Where is it Played? The Hawthorns

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Box Office

If there is to be a genuine title challenger outside of Liverpool and Manchester City this season, then it looks as if it will be Jose Mourinho's Spurs. The duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are scoring goals for fun, and with their third wheel of Gareth Bale starting to get in on the act too, there are few who can match their firepower.

No side has bettered their 18 goals so far this season, while West Brom, fresh back up from the Championship, have managed just a third of that. Half of those came in a game against Chelsea, where they proved that even when they hit their attacking stride, they are not guaranteed to win.

Prediction: West Brom 0-3 Spurs

Leicester vs Wolves

It's Foxes vs Wolves on Sunday | Michael Regan/Getty Images

What Time is Kick Off? 12.00 GMT

Where is it Played? King Power Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

Leicester proved it's all about quality over quantity on Monday night. Despite registering just 33% possession against Leeds, they ran out comprehensive 4-1 victors, teaching the Premier League's newcomers a lesson in taking chances when they come along.

Sunday's match will be an altogether different encounter, however. Against a Wolves team specialised in playing on the break, they will see far more of the ball, and will once again be reliant on Jamie Vardy - who was rested for Thursday's rout over Braga - to make things happen.

While the Foxes have been incredible away from home this season, they have been a little indifferent at the King Power. That's what Nuno Espirito Santo and co will be counting on.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Wolves

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Raheem Sterling will be hoping to get one over on his former employers | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

What Time is Kick Off? 16.30 GMT

Where is it Played? Etihad Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

The early evening slot on Sunday is normally home to the biggest fixture of the weekend. This week, it just has Man City vs Liverpool. Meh.

10th-placed City and their under-pressure manager will be looking to stake their claim in the title race, but face the daunting challenge of a Liverpool team who are now well and truly back on their feet.

The big question for Jurgen Klopp will be where does Diogo Jota fit in; after his hat-trick during the week took him to seven goals in ten appearances for the Anfield club, he surely can't be left out, right?

Prediction: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta has his Arsenal team well-drilled | Julian Finney/Getty Images

What Time is Kick Off? 19.15 GMT

Where is it Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Box Office

A Patrick Bamford-James Ward-Prowse one-two punch torpedoed Aston Villa's fledgling title challenge before it started, and they will have to be back at their very best to avoid a third league defeat on the spin against an Arsenal team who might soon fancy themselves to do some damage at the summit of the table.

The Gunners were tactically spot on against Manchester United in their last league outing and really look as if they know what they're doing. They struggled against Molde at times during the week, and required two own-goals to overturn the visitors' early opener, yet the eventual 4-1 scoreline attests to their new-found ability to get through games even when they aren't quite clicking.

The prospect of Ollie Watkins going up against whichever makeshift back three Mikel Arteta puts out won't exactly be an enticing prospect from their perspective, but they will still be confident of another victory.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa