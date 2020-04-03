 
Premier League Season Suspended Indefinitely After Friday Meeting

​The Premier League season has been suspended indefinitely as the country's sporting bodies continue to come to terms with the coronavirus pandemic. 

At a meeting of Premier League shareholders on Friday, it was agreed that no date would be given for a potential restart – although a determination to play all competitions through to their end point was restated. 

A statement on the ​league's website read: "It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so. The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

"With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition."

The Premier League will be donating £20m to support 'NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups' through the pandemic, including a direct donation to the NHS. 

There has also been money reallocated within the game, the statement adding: "Discussions also took place regarding financial relief for clubs in the short term and while there is no single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately deal with the impact of falling cash flow. 


"Critically, the League unanimously voted to advance funds of £125m to the EFL and National League as it is aware of the severe difficulties clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time."

Source : 90min

