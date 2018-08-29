Premier League Transfer News: Every Completed Deal in January 2020

We're now well into January, which means there's only one thing for it; it's time to blow past the post-Christmas blues by burying our heads in the transfer window sand.
It's looking set to be a busy one in the Premier League, with Chelsea's registration ban lifted and virtually all of the division's big dogs looking to do business of some variety - if they haven't done already.
Consider this your one-stop shop for all the comings and goings as they happen.
Arsenal
IN
Eddie Nketiah (Leeds) Recalled From Loan
Dejan Iliev (SKF Sered) Loan Ended
OUT
-
Aston Villa
IN
-
OUT
Andre Green (Charlton) Loan
Bournemouth
IN
Sam Surridge (Swansea) Recalled From Loan
Brad Smith (Seattle Sounders) Loan Ended
Asmir Begovic (Qarabag) Loan Ended
OUT
Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United) Undisclosed
Brighton
IN
-
OUT
-
Burnley
IN
-
OUT
Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea) Loan Ended
Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) Loan
Christian N'Guessan (Oldham) Loan
Adam Phillips (Morecambe) Loan
Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans) Loan
Will Harris (Warrington Town) Loan
Chelsea
IN
Danny Drinkwater (Burnley) Loan Ended
Nathan (Atletico Mineiro) Loan Ended
OUT
Michael Hector (Fulham) Undisclosed
Crystal Palace
IN
-
OUT
-
Everton
IN
-
OUT
Kieran Dowell (Wigan) Loan
Leicester
IN
-
OUT
-
Liverpool
We can confirm an agreement has been reached with @redbullsalzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019
リヴァプールフットボールクラブは南野拓実選手の移籍についてレッドブル・ザルツブルクと合意に達したことを発表する pic.twitter.com/2yH2N0v3Y1
IN
Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg) £7.25m
Nat Phillips (Stuttgart) Recalled From Loan
OUT
Herbie Kane (Hull City) Loan
Manchester City
IN
Mix Diskerud (Ulsan Hyundai) Loan Ended
OUT
Lukas Nmecha (Middlesbrough) Loan
Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough) Loan
Manchester United
IN
-
OUT
-
Newcastle
IN
-
OUT
-
Norwich
IN
-
OUT
Philip Heise (FC Nurnberg) Loan
Sheffield United
IN
Jack Rodwell (Unattached) Free
Jake Wright (Bolton) Loan Ended
OUT
-
Southampton
IN
Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls) Loan Ended
OUT
-
Tottenham
IN
Jack Clarke (Leeds) Recalled From Loan
OUT
-
Watford
IN
Joao Pedro (Fluminense) Undisclosed
Jorge Segura (Atlas) Loan Ended
Filip Stuparevic (FK Pribram) Loan Ended
OUT
Dimitri Foulquier (Granada) Loan
West Ham
IN
-
OUT
-
Wolves
IN
Connor Ronan (Dunajska Streda) Loan Ended
Renat Dadashov (Pacos Ferreira) Loan Ended
OUT
Elliot Watt (Carlisle) Loan
