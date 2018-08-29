Premier League Transfer News: Every Completed Deal in January 2020

We're now well into January, which means there's only one thing for it; it's time to blow past the post-Christmas blues by burying our heads in the transfer window sand.

Arsenal

IN

Eddie Nketiah (Leeds) Recalled From Loan

Dejan Iliev (SKF Sered) Loan Ended

OUT

-

Aston Villa

IN





-

OUT

Andre Green (Charlton) Loan

Bournemouth

IN

Sam Surridge (Swansea) Recalled From Loan

Brad Smith (Seattle Sounders) Loan Ended

Asmir Begovic (Qarabag) Loan Ended

OUT

Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United) Undisclosed

Brighton

IN

-

OUT

-

Burnley

IN

-

OUT

Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea) Loan Ended

Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) Loan

Christian N'Guessan (Oldham) Loan

Adam Phillips (Morecambe) Loan

Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans) Loan

Will Harris (Warrington Town) Loan

Chelsea

IN

Danny Drinkwater (Burnley) Loan Ended

Nathan (Atletico Mineiro) Loan Ended

OUT

Michael Hector (Fulham) Undisclosed

Crystal Palace

IN

-

OUT

-

Everton

IN

-

OUT

Kieran Dowell (Wigan) Loan

Leicester

IN

-

OUT

-

Liverpool

We can confirm an agreement has been reached with @redbullsalzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino 



リヴァプールフットボールクラブは南野拓実選手の移籍についてレッドブル・ザルツブルクと合意に達したことを発表する pic.twitter.com/2yH2N0v3Y1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019

IN

Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg) ​£7.25m

Nat Phillips (Stuttgart) ​Recalled From Loan

OUT

Herbie Kane (Hull City) Loan

Manchester City

IN

Mix Diskerud (Ulsan Hyundai) Loan Ended

OUT

Lukas Nmecha (Middlesbrough) Loan

Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough) Loan

Manchester United

IN

-

OUT

-

Newcastle

IN

-

OUT

-

Norwich

IN

-

OUT

Philip Heise (FC Nurnberg) Loan

Sheffield United

IN

Jack Rodwell (Unattached) Free

Jake Wright (Bolton) Loan Ended

OUT

-

Southampton

IN

Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls) Loan Ended

OUT

-

Tottenham

IN

Jack Clarke (Leeds) Recalled From Loan

OUT

-

Watford

IN

Joao Pedro (Fluminense) Undisclosed

Jorge Segura (Atlas) Loan Ended

Filip Stuparevic (FK Pribram) Loan Ended

OUT

Dimitri Foulquier (Granada) Loan

West Ham

IN

-

OUT

-

Wolves

IN

Connor Ronan (Dunajska Streda) Loan Ended

Renat Dadashov (Pacos Ferreira) Loan Ended

OUT

Elliot Watt (Carlisle) Loan

