Premier League Transfer News: Every Completed Deal in January 2020

We're now well into January, which means there's only one thing for it; it's time to blow past the post-Christmas blues by burying our heads in the transfer window sand.

It's looking set to be a busy one in the Premier League, with Chelsea's registration ban lifted and virtually all of the division's big dogs looking to do business of some variety - if they haven't done already.

Consider this your one-stop shop for all the comings and goings as they happen.

Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah

IN

Eddie Nketiah (Leeds) Recalled From Loan

Dejan Iliev (SKF Sered) Loan Ended

OUT

-

Aston Villa

Andre Green

IN


-

OUT

Andre Green (Charlton) Loan

Bournemouth

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

IN

Sam Surridge (Swansea) Recalled From Loan

Brad Smith (Seattle Sounders) Loan Ended

Asmir Begovic (Qarabag) Loan Ended

OUT

Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United) Undisclosed

Brighton

Graham Potter

IN

-

OUT

-

Burnley

Danny Drinkwater

IN

-

OUT

Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea) Loan Ended

Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) Loan

Christian N'Guessan (Oldham) Loan

Adam Phillips (Morecambe) Loan

Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans) Loan

Will Harris (Warrington Town) Loan

Chelsea

Frank Lampard

IN

Danny Drinkwater (Burnley) Loan Ended

Nathan (Atletico Mineiro) Loan Ended

OUT

Michael Hector (Fulham) Undisclosed

Crystal Palace

roy hodgson

IN

-

OUT

-

Everton

Kieran Dowell

IN

-

OUT

Kieran Dowell (Wigan) Loan

Leicester

Brendan Rodgers,Wilfred Ndidi

IN

-

OUT

-

Liverpool

IN

Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg) ​£7.25m

Nat Phillips (Stuttgart) ​Recalled From Loan

OUT

Herbie Kane (Hull City) Loan

Manchester City

Patrick Roberts

IN

Mix Diskerud (Ulsan Hyundai) Loan Ended

OUT

Lukas Nmecha (Middlesbrough) Loan

Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough) Loan

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

IN

-

OUT

-

Newcastle

Steve Bruce

IN

-

OUT

-

Norwich

Reece Grego-Cox,Philip Heise

IN

-

OUT

Philip Heise (FC Nurnberg) Loan

Sheffield United

Jack Rodwell

IN

Jack Rodwell (Unattached) Free

Jake Wright (Bolton) Loan Ended

OUT

-

Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl

IN

Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls) Loan Ended

OUT

-

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho

IN

Jack Clarke (Leeds) Recalled From Loan

OUT

-

Watford

Joao Pedro

IN

Joao Pedro (Fluminense) Undisclosed

Jorge Segura (Atlas) Loan Ended

Filip Stuparevic (FK Pribram) Loan Ended

OUT

Dimitri Foulquier (Granada) Loan

West Ham

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-BOURNEMOUTH

IN

-

OUT

-

Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League 2

IN

Connor Ronan (Dunajska Streda) Loan Ended

Renat Dadashov (Pacos Ferreira) Loan Ended

OUT

Elliot Watt (Carlisle) Loan

Source : 90min

