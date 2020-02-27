Real Madrid Enquire About Arsenal Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Real Madrid have made an enquiry about Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the Spanish giants look to lighten the load on first-choice forward Karim Benzema.

Aubameyang is yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates, and his contract is set to expire in 2021, leaving the upcoming transfer window as possibly the final opportunity for the club to cash in on him.

The Gabonese international has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances for the Gunners since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, but has not won a major trophy or played in the Champions League during his time in north London.

According to ​France Football, Real have already made a tentative enquiry into Aubameyang's situation and availability, but have made no strong advances since.





The news comes just a day after t he president of Gabon's football association, Pierre Alain Mounguengui, ​urged Aubameyang to leave ​Arsenal in favour of a more ambitious club.





Mounguengui said: " I don't want to say that Arsenal aren't ambitious, but Arsenal don't have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned.

"So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he'd definitely find his place there.





"On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs."

"​Aubameyang is a world-class player, but for him, or anyone else in Europe who hasn't won a major honour, football is a collective sport. Right now, he's at Arsenal, and he's won nothing here, so it's a collective failing."

Aubameyang turns 31 in June and Arsenal could struggle to keep hold of the striker in the summer if an offer comes in, especially with the club likely to miss out on Champions League football once more.