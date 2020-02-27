Real Madrid Enquire About Arsenal Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Real Madrid have made an enquiry about Arsenal striker
Aubameyang is yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates, and his contract is set to expire in 2021, leaving the upcoming transfer window as possibly the final opportunity for the club to cash in on him.
The Gabonese international has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances for the Gunners since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, but has not won a major trophy or played in the Champions League during his time in north London.
According to France Football, Real have already made a tentative enquiry into
Mounguengui said: "
"On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs."
"Aubameyang is a world-class player, but for him, or anyone else in Europe who hasn't won a major honour, football is a collective sport. Right now, he's at Arsenal, and he's won nothing here, so it's a collective failing."
Real manager Zinedine Zidane is in the hunt for someone to compliment Benzema, or act as a replacement during fixture congestion. France Foot state Los Blancos would be required to fork out
