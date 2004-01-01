Real Madrid Enter Race for Arsenal Target Houssem Aouar

Real Madrid have entered the race for Lyon midfielder and top Arsenal target Houssem Aouar, with the Gunners stalling over securing a deal.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to add another central midfielder to his ranks before Monday's transfer deadline, and with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey looking poised to stay in the Spanish capital, Aouar appears to be the Spaniard's priority target.

The club are said to have been in talks with Lyon for several weeks regarding the Frenchman's services but are yet to match Les Gones' valuation of their star talent. The French outfit are said to be looking for a fee in the region of €45m but Arsenal have only offered €35m at this point.

L'Equipe (per GFFN) notes: "Arsenal, who have been after Aouar for several weeks, appear to be the default option and have not offered the money required to close the deal."

Thus, with the north Londoners' hesitant to match Lyon's asking price, the door remains open for other clubs to sneak in at the last hour.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly opened dialogue with Lyon CEO Jean-Michel Aulas over a deal for next summer, while L'Equipe also understands that Real Madrid have also joined the race - with contacts initiated by Zinedine Zidane and the player keen on a move to the Spanish capital.

Like PSG, though, talks between Zidane and Aouar's camp have taken place over a possible move for next summer, with Los Blancos currently unable to afford a deal due to the financial strains brought about by COVID-19.

The Spanish giants are yet to make a signing this summer.

Nevertheless, the report adds a loan move with an obligation to buy has been discussed, but it appears that will not come to fruition after the deadline set by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas for clubs to sign Aouar, among others, passed on Friday.