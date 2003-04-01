Reimagining Arsenal's 2003/04 Invincibles as a Modern Day Dream Team

​The term 'iconic' doesn't even come close when talking about the Arsenal Invincibles. The streets will say it was the greatest ever Premier League team and who would dare argue?

Going 38 league matches unbeaten is a feat ​Liverpool, ​Manchester City and all other top sides in England are yet to emulate (obviously there's the old Preston North End team, but that was billions of years before the creation of the Premier League).

So, Arsenal fans, do you ever wish it could happen again? That you could go back in time and watch Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp link up just once more?





Sadly, this can never happen, due to scientific and time travel related difficulties, but one thing that could happen is Arsenal repeating the feat - yes, they could! Stop laughing!





Here is a look at what an ​Arsenal Invincibles team would look like in the modern day era.

GK - Bernd Leno



The German has been at Arsenal for nearly two years now and has a gleaming UEFA Europa League runners-up medal to show for his service.

Leno is a reliable enough keeper, it's just that his Premier League record doesn't do him justice - 13 clean sheets in 60 appearances is very Loris Karius-esque.

However, in most of ​Arsenal's games, Leno is their saviour and produces saves of the highest calibre. He's also the same nationality as Jens Lehmann, and having a German in goal will surely help the cause. Just because, right?

RB - Ainsley Maitland-Niles

You'll never get another player like Lauren. They simply don't make full backs like him anymore.

Nevertheless, Maitland-Niles will do a stellar job. The 22-year-old right back has enjoyed a decent amount of first-team football with the Gunners this season, and it looks like he will be at the club for the foreseeable future.

It does feel wrong leaving Hector Bellerin out of the team, but in the time it takes to read this article, the Spaniard would have probably injured himself taking a selfie for Instagram.

CB - Dayot Upamecano

Oh stop crying Shkodran, it was never going to be you.

Upamecano is a rising star in the world of football and he'd be at the heart of this new Invincibles team.

It's going to take a hefty transfer fee to prise him away from RB Leipzig, but this would be an Infinity Stone in Arsenal's gauntlet. That's one for the Marvel nerds. He'd be a really good signing, basically,

CB - Calum Chambers



Do you know what, Shkodran? Maybe it can be you!

No, sorry, it's Calum Chambers who will be partnering Upamecano. It seems like a crazy decision to play Chambers but Sol Campbell joining Arsenal from Tottenham was pretty mad at the time, and that worked out pretty well.

LB - Sead Kolašinac



Ever heard of the term 'don't bring a gun to a knife fight'? By definition of the Urban Dictionary, that is "to overreact and overthink petty situations".

Well, Sead Kolašinac would bring everything. He would definitely overreact and bring everything. Just everything.

The man is equipped with all the skills a modern-day footballer needs to survive. Of course, he is in no way, shape or form like Ashley Cole, but football has evolved since 2004 and ​Kolašinac represents the new era of left back - which is quite an odd thought, isn't it?

RM - Emil Forsberg

Luckily for Arsenal, Leipzig were doing a buy one, get one free deal. Forsberg would fit like a glove into this Arsenal side, and it has nothing to do with the fact that he is Swedish.

The 28-year-old would be an excellent addition to the Premier League. The winger would provide the sauce for the Arsenal forwards, who would meet his balls with great anticipation. Juicy stuff.

CM - Sergej Milinković-Savić

Patrick Vieira was integral to the Arsenal Invincibles. The former Arsenal captain was one of the greatest midfielders ever to grace the game, and he was a terrifying man on the pitch.

One terrifying name to pronounce is Sergej Milinković-Savić, but this is a player who would control the modern day ​Arsenal midfield and send Granit Xhaxa back to the slow and sideways-passing cave he came from.

Milinković-Savić is leaving Lazio one way or another, and it might as well be for the Gunners. However, this deal would be very pricey for Arsenal - perhaps Troopz from Arsenal Fan TV could chip in a tenner?

But yeah, don't get excited. It's all very well thinking about this in Dream Land, but it's not one for reality.

CM - Lucas Torreira



The exact type of no-nonsense midfielder that this team needs. When it comes to making a tackle, Torreira never comes up short and would be the perfect accompaniment to Milinković-Savić.

The small and tall combination would make that Arsenal midfield as solid as a rock. Plus, the only other option was Matteo Guendouzi, and that's definitely a-do-not-douzi.

LM - Nicolas Pépé

The good news is that Arsenal already has a quality winger in their ranks. The bad news is that he only performs in instalments.

Pépé will no doubt come good for ​Arsenal and at just 24 years old the Ivory Coast international has time on his side. This team was certainly lacking pace, but that is something Pépé can provide down the wing.

ST - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Arsenal's pièce de résistance comes in the form of ​Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The modern day va va voom has to be at the forefront of this side.

Last season Aubameyang scored 22 times as he secured the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. This season has been a little bit special as well - the striker has already bagged himself 17 goals with ten games to go.

Aubameyang is the Thierry Henry of this team. The undisputed star.

ST - Gabriel Martinelli

The Arsenal squad of 2003/04 had some young blood. Unfortunately, it came in the form of players like Francis Jeffers and David Bentley.

However, in 2020 they have much better talent in their ranks, and one of those starlets is Gabriel Martinelli. The 18-year-old has had a fantastic debut season, becoming the first teenager to reach double figures in goals in one season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka.

He may not have the experience like other strikers around him, but he certainly has the eye for goal.

Substitutes



​

GK - Stuart Taylor ​



Stuart Taylor heard that the boys were getting the band back together together and promptly blagged himself a deal at the Emirates.

The 39-year-old will be the third choice keeper, with the 5'7 Lucas Torreira filling in when needed.

CB - Dejan Lovren

Jürgen Klopp rang up Mikel Arteta and asked him if he wanted the best defender in the world.

Don't worry, it's not Pascal Cygan - it's ​Dejan Lovren, AKA the next best thing.

For only £20m Arsenal can get woeful clearances and average social media banter. Just £20m!

ST - Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah's development is being closely watched by football fans all across the world. The 20-year-old forward is expected to have a big future in the game and is valued highly by the Gunners.

The young baller would provide excellent cover for Aubameyang and Martinelli.

