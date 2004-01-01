Robert Lewandowski: Premier League sides offered Bayern Munich striker

Robert Lewandowski's representatives have offered the Bayern Munich striker to a number of Premier League sides as they continue to explore possible exit routes from the Bundesliga champions, 90min understands.

The 33-year-old has one year left on his current deal and has informed Bayern that he has no desire to extend and wants to move elsewhere, with Barcelona his preferred destination.

Agent Pini Zahavi has been urging Bayern to agree a deal with Barcelona and has already held talks with the Catalan giants to try and facilitate a move. There have been no negotiations between the two clubs, with Bayern adamant Lewandowski is not for sale.

With Barcelona's tricky financial situation potentially scuppering a move to Camp Nou, Zahavi has been exploring numerous other potential moves and sources have confirmed that the Israeli agent has been speaking to several Premier League sides.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been advised about Lewandowski's situation, but as it stands, none have taken the matter any further, with all four sides still building their plans for the summer transfer window.

There have also been informal talks between Zahavi and Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue 1 giants asking to be kept informed of the situation. Parc des Princes sources remain hopeful of convincing Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract but could be forced to search for a replacement if the Frenchman accepts Real Madrid's contract offer.

Despite the uncertainty, 90min understands that Bayern remain calm over Lewandowski's future and will not be forced into a sale unless they receive an offer they feel they cannot turn down.