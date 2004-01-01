Sergio Ramos 'Thinking About' Leaving Real Madrid Next Summer

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could soon be searching for a new club in the coming months as the latest update on his future is that he is now believed to be ‘thinking about' leaving Los Blancos.

Ramos has won five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies since joining Real in 2005, as well as making over 660 appearances and scoring 100 goals, an incredible attacking output for a defender.

But the 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and his future has remained up in the air for several months while he has been weighing up his options.

According to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Ramos is at least now giving some thought to the possibility of a fresh challenge at a new club in the twilight of his career and has received what are described as ‘interesting offers’ from European sides.

It is far from clear cut and it is said that Ramos could still just as easily decide to sign fresh terms with Real. But the timing of the story that he may want to leave has also arisen just as it has been reported that the Bernabeu hierarchy will ask players to take a pay cut.

As far as Ramos is concerned, his next contract, whether it be with Real or someone else, could be the last proper deal of his career as he will turn 35 in March.

Sergio Ramos is weighing up his future | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

90min revealed last month that a number of Premier League clubs - including Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham - have expressed interest in signing Ramos as a free agent should he decide to move on and leave Real.

They have been in touch with Ramos’ representatives to establish their interest in exploring a deal if he is to genuinely become available. But caution has been exercised so far, and these clubs are still to be convinced he will actually be on the market. Manchester United in particular ended up getting burned in their active pursuit of the Spain international in similar circumstances in 2015.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked, while there is interest from David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami, as well as potential opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Japan.

