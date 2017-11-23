Serhou Guirassy: 8 Things to Know About the Amiens Sharpshooter

Currently launching legal proceedings against Ligue 1 after having been relegated with 10 games left unplayed due to the cancellation of the French top flight, Amiens are in a bit of a pickle at present.





With their stay in the country's highest division set to come to an end after their dramatic, 96th-minute 2016/17 promotion, Amiens' problems could get a whole lot worse, with top scorer Serhou Guirassy beginning to attract attention from elsewhere.





With Arsenal reported to be circling, here's what you need to know about the French youngster...





He Taught PSG a Lesson





Amiens SC v Paris Saint Germain - French League 1

There won't be many crazier results this season than Amiens' 4-4 draw with PSG, where Les Parisiens, fielding a much-rotated squad before a Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, found themselves 3-1 down at half-time.





Though English fans would've been most surprised to see controversial ex-Chelsea wonderkid Gaël Kakuta pitch in as Amiens came close to a shock, it was the efforts of Guirassy which meant that Amiens ultimately took somethin away from a pulsating tie.





Having opened the scoring by wonderfully finishing across Keylor Navas after intelligently spotting Kakuta's pass, Guirassy was the coolest man in Hauts-de-France in injury time, keeping his composure to slot past the Costa Rican and equalise after PSG had gone 4-3 up.





He's the One That Got Away From Lille





FBL-FRA-LCUP-LILLE-TROYES

From Eden Hazard, to Benjamin Pavard and now Victor Osimhen, Lille have been one of Europe's best at developing young talent this millenium.





However, Guirassy has had to plough his own furrow after an unsuccesful spell as a teenager at Lille, where he struggled to replicate the goalscoring form which propelled him to prominence at Ligue 2 club Laval.





The Frenchman was sold for €6m to FC Cologne, but had the last laugh this season, scoring the only goal against his old club as Amiens beat them at home.





He Was Having a Breakout Season





FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-AMIENS-MARSEILLE

After a series of false starts, including a mixed three-year spell in Germany with Cologne, Guirassy was finally starting to live up to his early promise at the age of 24.





If anyone didn't really didn't need football to be cancelled, it was the French U20 international, who racked up strikes against the big boys of Marseille, Monaco, Rennes and of course PSG and Lille this season.





Netting five times in his last seven games, Guirassy was close to double figures for league goals, and he'll wonder what might have been had Ligue Un not decided to shut up shop until next season.





His Shooting Is an Enormous Asset





FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-AMIENS-NICE

Guirassy has so many of the attributes that make up a modern forward - he was accustomed to playing on the left for Cologne, and is, to put it mildly, an absolute presence in the box at 6'2".





One of his most notable talents, however, is as traditional as two banks of four - quite simply, Guirassy is an accurate, powerful and quick-thinking when it comes to striking a football.





His catalogue of goals speaks for itself, from a lethal top-corner finish against Monaco, to an instinctive snapshot against Rennes, to the aforementioned winner against Lille, a unique improvised striker where he essentially tumbles into a goalscoring position.





He's Scored Against Arsenal Before





"It's a dive isn't it? Surely!"



Martin Keown is under no illusions that Cologne's Sehrou Guirassy dived to win a penalty against Arsenal... pic.twitter.com/Sgwg76s3x3 — ?? Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) November 23, 2017

Much as Arsenal might be interested in adding Guirassy's services to their roster of attacking talents, he was once a thorn in their side in their 2017-18 Europa League campaign.





In what was a meaningless game for an Arsenal side who had already qualified from their European group as winners, Guirassy scored the only goal of the game with a penalty which he'd managed to win for himself.





Martin Keown, commentating on BT Sport, was not exactly impressed with the manner in which the Amiens man drew the foul...





He's Won the Most Penalties in Ligue 1 This Season





FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-AMIENS

On the subject of penalties, a pretty cool achievement by Guirassy is set to be lost alongside so many other niche stats like tears in rain after the cancellation of Ligue 1.





Guirassy is the second-most fouled player in a league that features Neymar, and has the distinction of having won the most penalties in the competition, a whopping four spot-kicks.





Having converted three of these four, Guirassy isn't just a handful for defenders but is also happy to finish off his own hard work.





He's Got a Pretty Bad Sitter to His Name...





To add some narrative.. Cologne are sitting bottom without a win. Three goals scored all season. Sehrou Guirassy spurs this chance in the 86th minute. pic.twitter.com/MN0AGnDWiB — Daniel Pinder (@DanielJPinder) October 22, 2017

It would be deceitful not to present the whole picture as far as Guirassy is concerned, and for all his great work this season he was previously involved in one of the great misses.





The tweet above really does speak for itself, but to summarise, his club are sinking without trace in a relegation dogfight, they can't score for love nor money, and Guirassy produces something straight out of Bradley Walsh's Soccer Shockers.





Thankfully it looks like he's past this sort of stuff now....





He's Got His Eyes on Premier League Football





FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-AMIENS-NICE

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham... the list of clubs who've been linked with Guirassy at some point goes on and on.





The Frenchman isn't exactly shy of crossing the English Channel however, and you wouldn't bet against him hopping on a ferry at Calais at some point this summer.





Guirassy's agent Mark McKay told the Daily Mail that his client's preference 'has always been to play in the English Premier League', and the big man could be coming to a stadium near you sooner rather than later...







