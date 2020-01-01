The 20 Most Valuable Football Clubs in Europe - Ranked

Football clubs' finances may have taken a substantial knock as a result of there being, well, no football, but nevertheless Europe still boasts some sides with unmatched riches.





No matter their current predicaments on the pitch, some clubs still reign supreme when it comes to their overall value. Leagues across the continent feature, but the English top division boasts eight representatives in the current top 20.





The fifth annual KPMG report ranks clubs based on their enterprise value, which analyses profitability, popularity, sporting potential and television rights, as well as stadium ownership up to 1 January, 2020.





20 - Lyon





Value: $543m/£439m/€489m





Position: +2





You won't be surprised to hear that Lyon are not the most valuable French side in Europe.





Yet, their jump up two places from the last report comes off the back of a disappointing league campaign in which they finished seventh, which is a slight surprise.





19 - Leicester City





Value: $558m/£452m/€502m





Position: -3





The 2015/16 Premier League champions soared into the upper echelons of Europe's most valuable clubs, aided by their resulting Champions League campaign.





They've slipped down slightly this time around, but with elite European football likely to follow next season, we could see them rise up the table once again.





18 - West Ham





Value: $561m/£454m/€505m





Position: -1





Still hovering around at the right end of the value table, there is every possibility that we could see West Ham fall significantly in just a few months' time.





With their Premier League status hanging by a thread this term, a drop into the second tier could have big implications on their financial clout





17 - Napoli





Value: $590m/£477m/€531m





Position: +1





The first Serie A side on this list are Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli, who climb one place into 17th.





100% owned by Aurelio De Laurentiis (via Filmauro), the club are also one of the associate members of the European Club Association.





16 - Roma





Value: $602m/£487m/€542m





Position: +5





Backed by NEEP Roma Holding S.p.A, the capital city club haven't claimed any silverware since 2008 but shoot up the table nevertheless.





It's clearly the Chris Smalling effect.





15 - Schalke 04





Value: $814m/£659m/€733m





Position: -1





There is a big difference value between 16th and 15th, with German side Schalke 04 boasting vast riches despite their lack of on-field success in recent seasons.





The last time they tasted trophy success was in 2011, when under the guidance and Ralf Rangnick they lifted the DFB-Pokal.





14 - Inter





Value: $983m/£796m/€886m





Position: +1





One of Europe's biggest sides come in at 14th, something you'd expect them to do when they can afford to splash £74m on Romelu Lukaku.





Their wealth hasn't granted them much success on the pitch as of late, but they could very well be title winners come the end of the season - with a large amount of luck on their side.





13 - Atletico Madrid





Value: $1.197bn/£970m/€1.078bn





Position: +0





Now moving close to one billion pounds worth of value are Spain's other capital club, who are regularly floating around the top end of La Liga, as well as featuring in the Champions League.





Boasting a shiny new stadium that is packed out each week has seen their value boost, while the club itself clearly has money in the bank with their £113m spending spree on Joao Felix.





12 - Borussia Dortmund





Value: $1.281bn/£1.037bn/€1.154bn





Position: +0





With one of the finest stadia in world football and a raucous fan following, the value of Dortmund is naturally high.





'Sporting potential' comes into the overall rankings, so all they need to do is sort out their inferiority complex and they'll fly up on this list.





11 - Juventus





Value: $1.735bn/£1.405bn/€1.563bn/





Position: -1





Italy's most successful club also happens to be its most valuable, boasting star names and huge popularity.





They're in the driving seat to add further gloss to their reputation, sitting atop the Serie A table ahead of the league's eventual resumption.





10 - Arsenal





Value: $1.852bn/£1.500bn/€1.669bn





Position: -2





Their on-field struggles may be painstakingly evident, but Arsenal still find themselves among the ten most valuable clubs in Europe.





If it was based on sporting potential alone, however, you'd back them to be outside the top 100.





9 - Paris Saint-Germain





Value: $1.911bn/£1.548bn/€1.722bn





Position: +2





France's big boys appear ninth in the table backed by Qatar Sports Investments who, if you didn't already know, have quite a lot of money.





Challenging (winning) in every competition on France every season, as well as competing in the Champions League ensures they remain a major force in football. And, not to mention, they've got two of the best players in the world.





8 - Tottenham





Value: $2.067bn/£1.674m/€1.862m





Position: +1





The pride of north London is always at stake, but while this may not be on quite the same level as beating one another in a football match, Spurs fans will enjoy seeing them leapfrog Arsenal as the more valuable club.





Talk about a so-called 'power shift' has been going on for a while, as Spurs have been climbing up the table while Arsenal have been slipping down it. Even it terms of value, it seems that is the case too.





7 - Chelsea





Value: $2.218bn/£1.797bn/€1.998bn





Position: -1





Backed by a wealthy Russian owner, Chelsea will be somewhat disappointed to see themselves drop down a place in the rankings. Or maybe they won't since they're, y'know, still rich.





Frank Lampard is building an interesting young side over in west London this season, different to the likes we've come familiar with over the years, and with wealth on his side, success could be forthcoming.





Not in the Champions League this season, though, it must be said.





6 - Manchester City





Value: $2.606bn/£2.110bn/€2.340bn





Position: -1





All those wonderful footballers and Premier League titles and they can't even make it into the top five? Poor form.





But truth is City did make a loss last year. Granted it was a tiny one, but a loss is a loss at the end of the day. Their financial situation, coupled with another English side's booming situation, has seen them drop down one place and just behind....





5 - Liverpool





Value: $2.658bn/£2.153bn/€2.386bn





Position: +2





Champions League winners last year and inevitable Premier League champions this season has done plenty for Liverpool's value -19.3%'s worth, to be precise.





One of the finest sides in Europe and backed by an immense fanbase, their iconic Anfield home is packed out each and every week, with all the criteria used to determine value earning them a top five spot in the rankings.





4 - Bayern Munich





Value: $2.878bn/£2.331bn/€2.585bn





Position: -1





The German giants drop down one place in the rankings but still boast incredible wealth and value. Constantly challenging for titles and regularly featuring in the latter stages of the Champions League certainly helps their case.





It looks almost done and dusted they'll claim at least one trophy this season, with their place atop the Bundesliga table looking unlikely to be surpassed following their recent victory over Dortmund.





3 - Barcelona





Value: $3.193bn/£2.586bn/€2.867bn





Position: +1





Sneaking their way into the top three this year is a club with immense global recognition. Sure, most of the clubs in this list can say that, but they're not Barcelona.





One half of Spanish football's top two sides, their popularity, stadium, wealth and sporting potential meant they were always going to be among the most valuable sides in Europe, something that doesn't look like changing anytime soon.





2- Manchester United





Value: $3.342bn/£2.707bn/€3.000bn





Position: +0





If only their value was reflected in team's performances. Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as the club's manager, United have failed to match their previous success - but that hasn't prevented them from being one of the biggest clubs in world football. Perhaps even the biggest.





Keeping their place as England's powerhouse club, as well as second spot in the rankings, they recorded a profit last year and with the Premier League resuming and Champions League football in their sights, they could finally be on course for a return to success.





1 - Real Madrid





Value: $3.478bn/£2.817bn/€3.124bn





Position: +0





Nobody was going to knock Madrid off their perch this year either, as they remain the most valuable club on the continent. They've boasted a slight increase on their value within the last 12 months.





They have all the aspects one could desire from a top football club, with world class players, an incredible stadium, an iconic kit, rich history and so much more going in their favour. In footballing terms they could still lift La Liga this term, and they're not yet out of the Champions League. The least you'd expect for a club of their stature.



