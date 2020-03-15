The 30 Best Kits on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Another year, another edition of FIFA to get our teeth stuck into.

If you are anything like us, you will be spending the vast majority of your time playing Ultimate Team.

Before you start building your dream squad, two much more important things need to be decided - your home and away kit for the year ahead.

With thousands of options to choose from, you may be feeling overwhelmed ahead of this truly momentous decision. Luckily, your best friends at 90min are here to help.

Here are 30 kits you should consider purchasing in FUT this year.

1. Fluminense (Home)

Umbro have smashed the Fluminense kit this year | Luis Alvarenga/Getty Images

Boasting one of the most recognisable colour schemes in world football, Brazilian side Fluminense always have a lovely kit.



This year's offering is particularly iconic. Featuring no shirt sponsor and a oversized Umbro logo, you should be considering snapping it up.

2. Borussia Dortmund (Home)

Manchester United thought (and hoped) Jadon Sancho would be wearing red this season | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Featuring a unique lightning bolt design, Borussia Dortmund's 2020/2021 home strip will electrify your opponents.



Just be prepared to pay a hefty sum of around 3,000 coins to secure this rare gold strip.

3. Boca Juniors (Away)

Juventus love a garish third kit. This season's offering is striking orange and black number.



It's really nice to be honest.

30. FC Cartagena (Home)