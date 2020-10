The 30 Best Kits on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Another year, another edition of FIFA to get our teeth stuck into.

If you are anything like us, you will be spending the vast majority of your time playing Ultimate Team.

Before you start building your dream squad, two much more important things need to be decided - your home and away kit for the year ahead.

With thousands of options to choose from, you may be feeling overwhelmed ahead of this truly momentous decision. Luckily, your best friends at 90min are here to help.

Here are 30 kits you should consider purchasing in FUT this year.

1. Fluminense (Home)

Umbro have smashed the Fluminense kit this year | Luis Alvarenga/Getty Images

Boasting one of the most recognisable colour schemes in world football, Brazilian side Fluminense always have a lovely kit.



This year's offering is particularly iconic. Featuring no shirt sponsor and a oversized Umbro logo, you should be considering snapping it up.

2. Borussia Dortmund (Home)

Manchester United thought (and hoped) Jadon Sancho would be wearing red this season | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Featuring a unique lightning bolt design, Borussia Dortmund's 2020/2021 home strip will electrify your opponents.



Just be prepared to pay a hefty sum of around 3,000 coins to secure this rare gold strip.

3. Boca Juniors (Away)

4. Forest Green Rovers (Home)

It's the green one by the way | Athena Pictures/Getty Images

The blue and gold of Boca Juniors' home kit is legendary. However, this season we are also big fans of their away offering.The white number features a wavy cross-section but it will set you back a few thousand coins. Worth every penny.

As the first 100% vegan football club, Forest Green Rovers are used to causing a stir.



True to form, their latest home kit is a real head turner. Featuring a zebra inspired pattern, this is one for the animal lovers out there.

5. Ajax (Away)

6. Roma (Away)

That is very cool | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

What was Donny van de Beek thinking? By leaving for Manchester United in the summer, he gave up the chance to wear this unreal kit every other weekend.There's only one thing for it. You must sign Donny for your Ultimate Team so hewear it - virtually at least.

Those looking to intimidate their FIFA opponents should look no further than Roma's away kit.



Forgoing the usual crest for a fearsome wolf, the strip also boasts a sleek colour scheme.

7. Leicester (Away)

This maroon kit is sure to bring you goals | CATHERINE IVILL/Getty Images

Leicester's maroon away kit has already earned cult status thanks to their legendary 5-2 win over Manchester City.



You could further add to its allure by smashing your Ultimate Team opponents while wearing it.

8. Bohemian FC (Home)

9. Hertha Berlin (Away)

Hertha have one of the best kits in the Bundesliga this season | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Dublin's Originals have outdone themselves with this season's kits.Featuring the red, black and gold that have made Bohs famous across Ireland, this bronze strip should be available for fairly cheap as well.

We love Hertha Berlin's paint splattered away kit. As it's a non-rare gold, there should be an abundance of them on the market very soon.



Nice.

10. Liverpool (Away)

This could be your Ultimate Team - if you splash the cash | Pool/Getty Images

It might cost a small fortune but few could against Liverpool having one of the most memorable away kits on the entirety of FIFA 21.



If you want your players to look super wavy - in more ways than one - it really is a must buy.

11. Fiorentina (Home)

A classy, classy kit | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Kappa normally make excellent kits and Fiorentina's home offering this season in no different.



That distinctive purple worn by La Viola is very hard to get wrong to be fair. It's just so elegant.

12. Arsenal (Away)

Arsenal's away kit has flown off the shelves since its release | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Inspired by the patterns found at the Gunners' former Highbury home, Arsenal's 2020/2021 away shirt is proving very popular.



Don't expect to get it for cheap though. It is a rare gold after all.

13. Bristol City (Away)

This is wonderfully mad | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Bristol City's crazy goalkeeper kits caused quite the controversy when they dropped in the summer.



Did you realise that the Robins away strip is equally bonkers? Lime green, purple and white is not the most conventional of colour scheme, but it kind of works...

14. Barcelona (Away)

That's pretty smart we have to admit | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Off the field, Barcelona are a shambles. However, one thing the club have managed to get right of late is their away kit.



This subtle black and gold monochrome number is class personified.

15. Leeds United (Away)

Buy this kit, before you upset Luke Ayling anymore | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

After waiting an eternity to return to the Premier League, Leeds have unsurprisingly toasted the occasion by releasing two eye-catching kits.



Their home is good but the away is better, featuring a unique colour scheme and on-point stripes.

16. Millonarios (Away)

17. Zulte Waregem (Home)

18. Vissel Kobe (Home)

Corr, Andres Iniesta is looking a bit old | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Come on. It's a pink kit with a massive Pepsi logo in the middle.What's not to love?There's so much going on with this shirt - we love it.The crazy badge, the bizarre cartoon of Napoleon Bonaparte in the middle and the fact it's made by Patrick all combine to create a beautifully mental jersey.

Diamonds are forever - or at least until FIFA 22 comes out next year.



Both of Vissel Kobe's kit are impressive but the home kit - featuring a deep maroon colour scheme - just about shades it.

19. Inter (Third)

Who wore it better? Ronaldo or Lukaku? | MB Media/Getty Images

Is there a club in Europe with better kits than Inter this season?



As well as their zig zag inspired home jersey and criss cross away shirt, the Nerazzurri have also released a sharp third kit. Inspired by their legendary 1997/98 strip, it is bound to be in demand on the FUT market.

20. Pachuca (Home)

What a sponsor | Jam Media/Getty Images

Well, the shirt's all well and good but let's not kid ourselves.



This has 100% made the list for that sponsor. Who doesn't love an asexual figuarine in a red baseball cap, wielding a hammer on the front of their Ultimate Team kit?

21. RB Leipzig (Away)

22. Kaizer Chiefs (Home)

23. Slavia Prague (Home)

Slavia Prague will be playing in the Europa League this season | TF-Images/Getty Images

RB Leipzig's kits can always be summed up by the following adage:Great if you like the Red Bull logo. Terrible if you don't.Nothing has changed this year.It wouldn't be a list of the best FUT kits without a mention for Kaizer Chiefs.Back in the days FIFA 11 to FIFA 14, the Glamour Boys strip was like goldust and this season's stunning effort is likely to be similarly elusive.

Sometimes simplicity can be beautiful. Take Slavia Prague's home kit for instance.



It will have your Ultimate Team opponents seeing stars.

24. Malaga (Home)

25. Bordeaux (Home)

Hatem Ben Arfa will wearing this beauty soon | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Malaga may be light years away from their early 2010s heyday but at least they're still smashing it in the kit department.Nike's latest offering features some jagged thin lines. A very subtle and sophisticated look.

Bordeaux's kit is always recognisable and adidas have added an extra bit of flair this season.



The classic navy blue strip features a cool handwritten sponsor.

26. Swansea City (Away)

Garish, stunning and beautiful | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Some people have said that Swansea's away kit looks like turquoise shirt with pink vomit down the front.



We disagree. We think it's very nice.

27. Gangwon FC (Home)

28. Stevenage (Away)

29. Juventus (Third)

Juventus drop their third kit for 2020/21 pic.twitter.com/3ivNxzucqQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 26, 2020

Bu purchasing Gangwon FC's home strip you're not only getting a striking kit, you will also be receiving a lethal weapon.This jersey is so bright and striking, your opponent is bound to be blinded and unable to see their controller. Genius.FIFA 20 was the year of the Stevenage Challenge. Thanks to Burger King offering gamers rewards for selecting the League Two side's two strips, they became the most used team on Career Mode.This year, Stevenage's kits are even better. We particular like the dots featured on their away shirt.

Juventus love a garish third kit. This season's offering is striking orange and black number.



It's really nice to be honest.

30. FC Cartagena (Home)

There's a lot to like about FC Cartagena's home kit. The deep red colour is pleasing on the eye and the chalk like cross emblazoned on the front is a great addition.There's also a yellow submarine on their badge. Very cool.