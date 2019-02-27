The 9 Biggest January Transfers That Didn't Quite Happen

The transfer window slammed shut on Friday evening, with some managers left feeling a lot more content than others with their club's January business.
Manchester United's shock signing of Odion Ighalo, Christian Eriksen's long awaited move to Inter and West Ham's capture of highly rated forward Jarrod Bowen are some of the highlights from the January transfer window as clubs secured their targets, strengthened their squads or simply panicked.
But not every story has a happy ending. Let's take a look at some of the transfers that were so near yet so far, that slipped through chairmen's fingers, and that were on the brink of completion but ultimately failed to materialise.
Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid
Very much the one that got away for Atleti. The Madrid club had agreed a fee in the region of
However, the move collapsed right at the death, as Cavani's representatives asked for a considerable commission fee, believed to be not dissimilar to what Atletico were paying PSG for the player. That brought the transfer well out of Atletico's budget, and just like that the move was off.
Olivier Giroud to Tottenham
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud looked set to finally have sealed a move away from Chelsea on deadline day, having been linked with everyone from Newcastle to Inter, and West Ham to Rangers throughout January.
But it was Spurs who ultimately came closest to sealing the France international's signature. The north London club agreed a fee with their rivals for Giroud, and he would have been allowed to move had Chelsea had a replacement lined up.
However, Frank Lampard's transfer window ended in frustration, as the Blues were unable to land numerous targets, leaving Giroud to warm the Stamford Bridge bench for the considerable future.
Olivier Giroud to Inter
Poor old Giroud had a right old time of it this January. The 33-year-old looked set to join Inter for
Layvin Kurzawa to Juventus
Juventus and PSG had been locked in negotiations over a swap deal for Layvin Kurzawa, in a transfer that would have seen Mattia De Sciglio go the other way.
Yet with the deal rumoured to be on the brink of completion, talks suddenly broke down, and the move collapsed.
Layvin Kurzawa to Arsenal
Arsenal were another club in advanced talks with PSG over the signing of Kurzawa. There was talk of a £6m move, and a five year deal for the left-back, with Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar driving the transfer.
However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta intervened and opted to pull out of the move.
Mykola Matviyenko to Arsenal
Arsenal had reportedly reached an agreement to sign
Willian Jose to Tottenham
Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose appeared keen on a move to north London, and La Real would have been prepared to sell if the price was right.
The forward pulled out of the Sociedad squad as Tottenham's interest intensified, with Spurs having a bid of
Boubakary Soumaré to Newcastle
Newcastle had agreed a fee of £35m with Lille for midfielder
Gareth Bale to Tottenham
Imagine the scenes if Spurs had pulled this off.
Bale had been left out of Real's squad to face rivals Atletico on Saturday, and Daniel Levy reportedly flew to Madrid for talks with Real president Florentino Perez in an attempt to thrash out a deadline day deal.
However, nothing was agreed and Zinedine Zidane confirmed the Welsh international would remain at the Bernabeu. Being left out of the squad? Injured, it turns out. Again.
Source : 90min