The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Aston Villa

Arsenal are in a rich vein of form at the moment having won their last three matches on the bounce, including a first league victory at Old Trafford for 14 years.

In addition to that triumph over Manchester United last Sunday, Thursday night saw them maintain a 100% record in the Europa League so far this campaign with a comfortable 4-1 win over Norwegian outfit Molde - despite having to come back from a goal down.

As they look to make it four wins in a row against Aston Villa on Sunday, here is how they should line up.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Gabriel has impressed since his arrival from Lille | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK): Despite his capability to make a mistake during games, the German has generally performed well this campaign.



Hector Bellerin (RWB): Has been very solid this year for Arsenal, and after his performance against Manchester United he's nailed on to start for the Gunners.



Rob Holding (CB): The centre back was rested on Thursday night, but the way he dealt with Marcus Rashford and comfortably played out from the back last Sunday should see him start against Aston Villa.



Gabriel (CB): Has been a rock at the heart of the Arsenal back line since his arrival, as well as providing a threat from set pieces. He's enjoyed a brilliant start to his Gunners career and is quickly becoming a vital component of Arteta's squad and an obvious starter.



Kieran Tierney (CB): The Scotsman has performed fantastically well since his return from injury in March.



Bukayo Saka (LWB): An obvious threat going forward, and solid enough defensively, Saka has formed a great partnership with both Tierney and Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang down the left.

2. Midfielders

Thomas Partey is rapidly becoming a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM): Well, there's no shock here. It's been nothing but a party since the Ghanaian international arrived. His utterly commanding performances so far have drawn comparisons to none other than Patrick Vieira, and his world class showings have guaranteed him a spot in that Gunners midfield.



Mohamed Elneny (CM): The Egyptian seems to have rewritten his own fate at the Emirates. He's thoroughly impressed since his return to the side, forming a good partnership with Partey and providing a screen in front of the back three.

3. Forwards

Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang celebrates converting his penalty against Manchester United | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Willian (RW): Arteta will likely stick with the Brazilian despite underwhelming performances of late. The winger will look to finally show his creative flair and recreate his Chelsea form in an Arsenal shirt. But, don't be surprised if he's replaced by Nicolas Pepe or Ainsley Maitland- Niles around the hour mark.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST): Despite a good showing from Eddie Nketiah in the Europa League on Thursday, Arteta will likely stick with the experienced Lacazette for this Premier League clash. He worked tirelessly against United last week and has earned his place against Villa.



Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang (LW): Despite only netting twice in the league this year, The Arsenal captain remains one the first names on the team sheet, and always has the potential to run the opposition defence ragged. You get the feeling Matty Cash could have a tough Sunday evening.