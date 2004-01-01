The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Dundalk

Arsenal travel to Ireland to take on Dundalk in the Europa League, looking to take with them a 100% record into the round of 32.

The Gunners have struggled for form domestically in recent weeks and with manager Mikel Arteta under increasing pressure, he will likely rest his stars for this dead rubber game. 90min takes a look at who should start the game for Arsenal.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Pablo Mari is fit again and scored last week | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Alex Runarsson (GK): A chance to rest Bernd Leno and give Runarsson some minutes, he'll start here.



Cedric Soares (RB): The ex-Southampton man can apply pressure on Hector Bellerin's position as number one right-back with a strong performance here.



Rob Holding (CB): Holding hasn't featured much in this competition but the chance to get him some minutes shouldn't be missed.



Pablo Mari (CB): After a long spell out injured, Mari returned last week and scored. He should continue his road back to full fitness in this game.



Sead Kolasinac (LB): Way behind Kieran Tierney in the pecking order at left-back, these games are his only chance for significant minutes.

2. Midfielders

Willock has been a stand-out performer in Europe for Arsenal | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Mohamed Elneny (CM): The 28-year-old was in good form before testing positive for COVID-19, so he'll get the chance to earn his position back here.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (CM): Has played in his preferred position in this competition and has done relatively well.



Joe Willock (CAM): Has feature in four of the five group games so far. He scored against Dundalk last time too, so should start.

3. Forwards

Pepe will start to keep him in rhythm | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW): The Ivorian has played regularly in this competition and performed well in recent weeks too. He'll start and likely score again.



Emile Smith-Rowe (LW): The youngster came on as a substitute against Molde and scored, so deserves an opportunity from the start in this game.



Eddie Nketiah (ST): When he starts in Europe, he scores in Europe. He needs to minutes to stay sharp, so he will start here and lead the line for Arteta's side.