The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Everton

Arsenal will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing draw with Southampton in midweek when they face Everton this weekend.

Mikel Arteta is facing more personnel issues ahead of the Everton game however, as Gabriel was sent off in midweek, following Granit Xhaka's dismissal in their 1-0 defeat to Burnley last week.

As the festive period kicks off, the Gunners have to start showing signs of improvement to rescue themselves after a dreadful start to the campaign sees sit in 15th in the league.

Here's the lineup Mikel Arteta should pick to get a result on Merseyside.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

David Luiz is in line to start after returning from a head injury he suffered at home to Wolves | Pool/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - The German hasn't kept a clean sheet in the league for almost a month, and he'll need to be at his best to keep out Dominic Calvert-Lewin and co. on Saturday.



Rob Holding (CB) - Looked shaky against Southampton but with Mikel Arteta desperately short of options at the heart of the defence, Holding is set to keep his place.



David Luiz (CB) - The Brazilian should return to the lineup after recovering from a head injury.



Kieran Tierney (CB) - He failed to track Theo Walcott's run for Southampton's opener, but remains Arsenal's most reliable and consistent defender.

2. Midfielders and Wing-Backs