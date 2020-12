The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Everton

Arsenal will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing draw with Southampton in midweek when they face Everton this weekend.

Mikel Arteta is facing more personnel issues ahead of the Everton game however, as Gabriel was sent off in midweek, following Granit Xhaka's dismissal in their 1-0 defeat to Burnley last week.

As the festive period kicks off, the Gunners have to start showing signs of improvement to rescue themselves after a dreadful start to the campaign sees sit in 15th in the league.

Here's the lineup Mikel Arteta should pick to get a result on Merseyside.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

David Luiz is in line to start after returning from a head injury he suffered at home to Wolves | Pool/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - The German hasn't kept a clean sheet in the league for almost a month, and he'll need to be at his best to keep out Dominic Calvert-Lewin and co. on Saturday.



Rob Holding (CB) - Looked shaky against Southampton but with Mikel Arteta desperately short of options at the heart of the defence, Holding is set to keep his place.



David Luiz (CB) - The Brazilian should return to the lineup after recovering from a head injury.



Kieran Tierney (CB) - He failed to track Theo Walcott's run for Southampton's opener, but remains Arsenal's most reliable and consistent defender.

2. Midfielders and Wing-Backs

3. Forwards

The Spaniard will slot straight back in after returning from suspension.It was a train-wreck performance from Ceballos against Southampton, and he's set to face a stern test coming up against the Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure this weekend.Elneny was the worst of the bunch midweek, but he keeps his place this weekend due to injuries. Arsenal need Thomas Partey back as soon as possible.Arsenal's best player this season, Saka has delivered impressive performances regardless of how bad his teammates have been.Pépé worked himself into some lovely positions on Wednesday but needs to improve his final ball. After a string of encouraging displays, he should get the nod over Willian.Nketiah has shone for the Gunners whenever called upon this season and with Alexandre Lacazette's woes in front of goal, the young Englishman should get a fair start against the Toffees.Finally put the ball in the right net on Wednesday, rounding off a brilliant team move. Arsenal will need their best player at his best if they're to have any joy at Goodison Park.Source : 90min