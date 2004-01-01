The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Leeds United

Arsenal travel to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon to take on Leeds United, looking to put their miserable defeat to Aston Villa prior to the international break behind them.

The Gunners will be without Mohamed Elneny (Covid-19) and Thomas Partey (thigh) for the trip but will be confident they can still field a team strong enough to get a win against a Leeds United side leaking goals.

Mikel Arteta admitted he was considering a change in tactics and style, but how will they lineup for this game?

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Both senior figures of the side should expect to start | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK): The German is the undisputed number one goalkeeper under Arteta and that won't change now.



Hector Bellerin (RB): Bellerin has kept Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Cedric Soares out of the starting lineup for the most part. His pace will be key against Leeds' transitions.



David Luiz (CB): The leader of the defence, Luiz is back from injury and should slot into the side with relative ease. His quality on the ball means he will be their best option to pass out from the back against Leeds' pressing game.



Gabriel (CB): Arguably one of the best defenders in the league so far this season, his pace and strength have been a big boost to this defence. He will learn plenty from Luiz, while the two Brazilians could form a great partnership going forward.



Kieran Tierney (LB): The Scot has been largely used as a third centre-back this season but he could move back to his preferred position for this game.

2. Midfielders

Xhaka and Ceballos are likely to start together | Pool/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka (CM): The Switzerland international had been a regular under Arteta prior to injury and is key to the way the manager wants to play. His passing and aggression will add a defensive balance to the midfield.



Dani Ceballos (CM): The Real Madrid loanee was first-choice at the end of last season but has lost his place this year. With Elneny and Partey injured, Ceballos will likely come back into the team and add some attacking threat from a deeper role.



Willian (CAM): A change of system could bring about a change of position for the Brazilia, who has played mostly out wide so far for Arsenal.

3. Forwards

Aubameyang the striker? | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW): Arsenal's record signing hasn't really lit up the league since joining but a change of system could help him that little bit more. He likes to run into goalscoring positions so with Leeds' pressing style he may get more space to do so.



Bukayo Saka (LW): After going away with England and featuring as a left wing-back, a more advanced role could be waiting for him now. His ability to deliver super crosses could make him a big threat for Leeds to worry about.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST): The man, the captain, the striker. It's about time Aubameyang moved back into a central striking role and this is the perfect game to do it. He will score if played up front, mark these words.