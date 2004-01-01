The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Liverpool

Arsenal begin their 2020/21 season at Wembley on Saturday as they go head to head with Liverpool in the Community Shield - English football's traditional curtain-raiser.

The Gunners will have good memories of their last visit to Wembley, where they defeated Chelsea to lift the FA Cup earlier in August.

They face a Liverpool side that ran away with the Premier League last season, picking up 99 points. However, the north Londoners were one of just three teams to inflict defeat on Jurgen Klopp's side.

Having won the Community Shield twice as a player, manager Mikel Arteta will not take this one lightly.

Here is the side that the Spaniard should name on Saturday.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - It may seem harsh on Emiliano Martinez, who was magnificent for Arsenal towards the end of the season, but Leno is Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper, and is fit and ready to return to the starting XI on Saturday.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - Despite being photographed smoking a ciggie on holiday, the Spanish right-back will be expected to start here.



William Saliba (CB) - With Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, and Calum Chambers all sidelined, teenaged centre-back William Saliba is likely to make his Arsenal debut.



Rob Holding (CB) - The 24-year-old has made 78 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions since signing from Bolton in 2016, with an anterior cruciate ligament injury keeping him out for most of the 18/19 season.



David Luiz (CB) - While looking shaky in a back four, Luiz has often played his best football as part of a back five. The Brazilian scored a stunning free kick against Saturday's opponents while at Chelsea in 2017.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - The Scotsman is in line for his 25th appearance for the Gunners since signing from Celtic last summer.

2. Midfielders

Granit Xhaka (CM) - The Swiss international has had a turbulent time at the Emirates, but having started in ten of Arsenal's last 11 games he's shown a significant improvement, and Mikel Arteta clearly trusts him.



Lucas Torreira (CM) - With Dani Ceballos yet to extend his stay at the Emirates, Lucas Torreira will probably return to the side for his 90th Arsenal appearance.

3. Forwards

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - The Ivorian is set for his 200th career appearance on Saturday. He has found the net 55 times in the previous 199.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - The former Borussia Dortmund man was once again the hero for the Gunners, as his brace in the FA Cup final defeated Chelsea after Christian Pulisic had given the Blues an early lead.



Willian (LW) - The Brazilian winger could make his Arsenal debut, after joining on a free transfer from Chelsea. The 32-year-old's last game for Frank Lampard's side came against opponents Liverpool.