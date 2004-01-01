The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Molde

Arsenal return to action in the Europa League on Thursday looking to make it three wins from three in the group stages.

After a win at the weekend against Manchester United, Mikel Arteta has some decisions to make about his starting line-up in Europe, knowing that a win all-but secures their qualification for the knockout rounds.

They take on Norwegian outfit Molde, who are currently on a six-game winning streak in all competitions and will look to be party-poopers at the Emirates. So who should Arteta look to start in the game in order to rest starters and still come away with a result?

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Sead Kolasinac should come into the defence | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Runar Alex Runarsson (GK): Brought in to be the understudy to Bernd Leno, this is likely to be his tournament until the latter stages at least.



Cedric Soares (RB): Like Runarsson, he's been brought in to be the understudy to Hector Bellerin and he should start most Europa League games. He played well against Dundalk, so should keep his place.



Rob Holding (CB): After a solid performance as part of a back three against Manchester United, Holding should keep his place. He has plenty of first-team experience and would allow the Gunners to rest Gabriel.



Shkodran Mustafi (CB): The German international has been way down the pecking order recently but with injuries at centre-back, he should come back into the side to partner Holding and lead the back-line as the senior defender.



Sead Kolasinac (LB): The Bosnian has found himself out of favour and behind Kieran Tierney, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and even Bukayo Saka at times but he should get minutes here with Arteta keen to rest a large part of the squad.

2. Midfielders

Joe Willock impressed against Dundalk last time out | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mohamed Elneny (DM): The Egyptian was one of the best players on the pitch at Old Trafford at the weekend but he still isn't quite first choice in midfield. He should start in a 4-3-3 formation as the deepest man, breaking up play and protecting the back four.



Dani Ceballos (CM): The Real Madrid loanee broke into Arteta's team post-lockdown, but has seemingly lost his starting role to Thomas Partey since the Ghanian's arrival. He possesses the creativity that the rest of Arsenal's midfield lacks so will be a key element to Arsenal creating openings in this game.



Joe Willock (CM): After making the most appearances of any Arsenal player last season, Willock has yet to feature in the Premier League. In the Europa League though, he has starred and his eye for goal will likely be displayed once again.

3. Forwards

Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe both scored against Dundalk | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW): The club's record signing has struggled since coming to England and even with a goal last week against Dundalk his performance was lacking quality. He should start again though as the Gunners rotate their squad ahead of the weekend.



Willian (LW): The former Chelsea man is coming back from injury and started against Man Utd at the weekend, although he was clearly lacking sharpness. This will be an opportunity to get him back in rhythm to compete for the first team position again.



Eddie Nketiah (ST): The academy prospect has proven he has the ability to score goals in this team. Competing for the central striker role, the best thing he can do is continue scoring, and the Europa League is a competition he has enjoyed this season. Another goal awaits for the England Under-21 striker.