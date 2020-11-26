The Europa League Round of 32 Qualifiers - Ranked

Thursday concluded the lowest level of professional football there is - the group stage of the Europa League. On Monday, we will find out the fixtures for the highest level of professional football there is - the knockout stage of the Europa League.

Alexa, play the Europa League theme.

Harry Winks scoring 50 yard passes and people think the Europa League isn’t the best sporting competition in the world pic.twitter.com/qnKoJgK1q7 — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) November 26, 2020

One of the drawbacks of the knockouts, however, is that there a million games to go through before you get to the final, and it can sometimes be daunting to see all those teams in the draw and figure out if you even stand a chance of winning the bloody thing.

Well, no worries, 90min have you covered. Here's your comprehensive guide to the Europa League knockout stage and every team's chances of hoisting the trophy in Gdansk come May - ranked and in tiers.

TIER 5 - THANKS FOR COMING

32. Maccabi Tel Aviv

Just happy to be here | AHMAD GHARABLI/Getty Images

Team strengths: Aren't on FIFA so most people won't bother scouting them

Team weaknesses: They'd probably be rated two stars if they were

Key players: Yonatan Cohen, Dan Glazer, Enric Saborit



Why poor little Maccabi Tel Aviv you ask? Well, having spoken to a fan of the club, he assures me that they are definitely the worst team remaining in the competition. And who am I to doubt him?

31. Molde

Team strengths: No longer being held back by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Team weaknesses: No longer being spearheaded by Erling Haaland

Key players: Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Leke James, Fredrik Aursnes



Molde lose points because they managed to finish below the reserves of the worst Arsenal team of all time in the group stage.

30. Wolfsberger

Great s***housery | ANP Sport/Getty Images

Team strengths: Might fool teams into thinking they're Wolfsburg

Team weaknesses: Are, in fact, not Wolfsburg

Key players: Michael Liendl, Dejan Joveljic, Mario Leitgeb



Austrian side Wolfsberger managed to knock out Feyenoord and CSKA Moscow, so they clearly are capable of playing association football at least.

29. Crvena zvezda

Also known as Red Star Belgrade, of course | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Team strengths: Intimidating atmosphere at Rajko Mitić Stadium

Team weaknesses: Their home games will likely be played behind closed doors

Key players: Mirko Ivanic, Aleksandar Katai, Ben



Always picked out as 'a tricky place to go', but maybe this time around it'll be 'a pretty nice place to go tbh Belgrade is a lovely city'.

TIER 4 - MIGHT SCORE A GOAL

28. Royal Antwerp

Laughing at Royal Antwerp being more dedicated to playing out from the back than Tottenham Hotspur — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) December 10, 2020

Team strengths: If you translate their name into Spanish, they become 'Real Antwerp'

Team weaknesses: Are unfortunately Belgian

Key players: Lior Refaelov, Dieumerci Mbokani, Faris Haroun



How do I know Royal Antwerp can score a goal? Because I watched them beat my beloved Tottenham 1-0 in the group stage. It wasn't fun.

27. Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo are in Monday's draw | Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Team strengths: Their main supporters group is called the 'Bad Blues Boys'

Team weaknesses: Tell me with a straight face that they aren't going out immediately

Key players: Dominik Livakovic, Arijan Ademi, Bruno Petkovic



Good evening, sir. Would you please leave without a fuss, right now?

26. Krasnodar

The 7364th team to score against Kepa Arrizabalaga | KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Team strengths: Have a really, really cool stadium

Team weaknesses: Literally conceded a goal to Jorginho

Key players: Remy Cabella, Marcus Berg, Wanderson



Krasnodar finished above a pretty decent Rennes team in order to drop into the Europa League, but they also conceded two late goals to 10-man Sevilla, so it's impossible to say if they're good or not.

25. Young Boys

K.o.-Phase ✔️?

-

Der BSC YB qualifiziert sich für die Sechzehntelfinals der UEFA Europa League! Die Auslosung findet am kommenden Montag, um 13:00 Uhr in Nyon statt. Es warten klingende Namen wie Ajax Amsterdam, Manchester United oder Arsenal.

-#bscyb #ybforever #uel pic.twitter.com/riaKARHKNi — BSC YOUNG BOYS (@BSC_YB) December 10, 2020

Team strengths: Ended Basel's reign of Swiss terror

Team weaknesses: God, imagine trying to explain their team name

Key players: Jean-Pierre Nsame, Miralem Sulejmani, Christian Fassnacht



Not bad for a team of young boys!



Is this mic on?

24. Slavia Prague

We played yesterday, our English fellows play tonight, we play again on Sunday.



What are we gonna do on Saturday? ? https://t.co/VgWPiIRYZW — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) December 11, 2020

Team strengths: Come from a beautiful city

Team weaknesses: Architecture doesn't win football matches

Key players: Ondrej Kolar, Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Olayinka



The spirit of Tomas Soucek will hopefully guide Slavia through the knockout stage again. But probably won't.

TIER 3 - GOOD FEEDER CLUBS ON FOOTBALL MANAGER

23. Dynamo Kyiv

Congratulations on not going pointless in the Champions League | SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

Team strengths: Adapted to the cold and will fear no opponent

Team weaknesses: Everything else

Key players: Viktor Tsyhankov, Vladyslav Supriaha, Carlos de Pena



Poor Dynamo have been through the ringer so far in Europe this season, already taking a couple of thrashings from Barcelona and Juventus. And they aren't even that good anymore.

22. Braga

Some nice rocks you have there | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Team strengths: Have strong Europa League heritage

Team weaknesses: Europa League heritage is another way of saying they're losers

Key players: Ricardo Horta, Paulinho, Galeno



Braga's entire transfer budget gets spent on ballboys to traverse the quarry their stadium is built on, but still managed to sign Man Utd rumour mill legend Nico Gaitan. Impressive.

21. Club Brugge

Brugge are dropping down from the Champions League | Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Team strengths: Belgian champions

Team weaknesses: They were awarded the title by default before any playoffs could take place

Key players: Simon Mignolet, Hans Vanaken, Emmanuel Dennis



If Simon Mignolet is among your best players you're just not going to win the Europa League, alright?

20. Olympiacos

Yep, he's still kicking about | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Team strengths: Have won the Greek league 107 times and it's only been going 106 years (according to Paul Merson)

Team weaknesses: This might need fact-checking

Key players: Mathieu Valbuena, Ruben Semedo, Youssef El Arabi



Last season's round of 32 tie with Arsenal was great fun. We're delighted to be welcoming Olympiacos back.

19. PSV

Through to the last 32 | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Team strengths: They have World Cup winner Mario Gotze!

Team weaknesses: He's reportedly investing in a marijuana business with Andre Schurrle so he might be a bit busy

Key players: Donyell Malen, Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze (maybe)



Remember hipster manager Roger Schmidt? He's back from China and leading PSV straight to a round of 16 exit.

18. Salzburg

Keeping it in the Red Bull family...



Dominik Szoboszlai is close to signing with RB Leipzig. Some big teams will be missing out. ✍️?pic.twitter.com/95klD4mTXu — 90min (@90min_Football) December 11, 2020

Team strengths: Somehow all of their players are wonderkids

Team weaknesses: Will probably be without Dominik Szoboszlai come February

Key players: Sekou Koita, Patson Daka, not Dominik Szoboszlai



UEFA make Salzburg drop the Red Bull name in European competitions, making them a little less tin can and a little more tinpot all at once.

17. Granada

Team strengths: Spanish teams tend to do well in the Europa League

Team weaknesses: Roberto Soldado in 2020? Really?

Key players: Darwin Machis, Rui Silva, Jesus Vallejo



Thinking about that time someone tried to book a flight to Granada and ended up at Grenada instead.

16. Hoffenheim

Back again, Hoffenheim? | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Team strengths: Have some pretty tidy players

Team weaknesses: Point out 'Hoffenheim' on a map of Germany, I dare you

Key players: Andrej Kramaric, Florian Grillitsch, Sebastian Rudy



Julian Nagelsmann may be gone, but it's still nice to see Hoffenheim flourishing with a young-ish core that'll inevitably be ripped apart.

TIER 2 - THE DARK HORSES

15. Lille

Lille could claim a few scalps | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Team strengths: No longer being held back by Nicolas Pepe

Team weaknesses: I've already made this joke so that's a shame

Key players: Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazici, Mike Maignan



Ooh, a contender, nice. Shame there's 14 teams ahead of you in the queue.

14. Benfica

What a gorgeous shade of red | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Team strengths: Have by far the nicest kits in the competition

Team weaknesses: They're literally cursed

Key players: Darwin Nunez, Pizzi, Jan Vertonghen



It's nice to see Bela Guttman's curse still going strong after all these years. Here's to another season of Benfica misery in Europe.

13. Rangers

Team strengths: Beat Real Madrid home and away

Team weaknesses: Still somehow were eliminated from the Champions League

Key players: Tete, Marlos, Taison



A place in the knockout stages of the Champions League was there for the taking and Shakhtar decided to park the bus. Respect.

11. Roma

Timothée Chalamet knows... ? pic.twitter.com/7lNG70IRPl — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 10, 2020

Team strengths: Great Twitter content

Team weaknesses: Football team aren't as great

Key players: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Pedro



Roma's average squad age of about 47 might hinder them come the back-end of the season.

10. Ajax

Ajax's core looks a bit different to the one from a couple of years ago | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Team strengths: Loveable team

Team weaknesses: Might have that Benfica curse

Key players: Dusan Tadic, Daley Blind, Quincy Promes



I know Ajax get asset-stripped every summer and they're fine with that, but how have they ended up in the Europa League again?

9. Arsenal

Six games. Six wins.



Onto the knockout stages ✊#UEL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 10, 2020

Team strengths: Surely can't be this bad forever

Team weaknesses: Threat of relegation might see them tank the Europa League

Key players: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel, Thomas Partey



At the time of writing, Arsenal are 15th in the Premier League, so they're lucky to even be this high on the list.

8. Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen have made a decent start to the Bundesliga season | Pool/Getty Images

Team strengths: Have bounced back from selling Kai Havertz

Team weaknesses: 'Neverkusen'

Key players: Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario, Leon Bailey



A team named after a pharmaceutical company might have a good chance of winning a major tournament after this hellish year.

TIER 1 - THE REAL CONTENDERS

7. Leicester City

Coming to a Europa League knockout game near you... | Pool/Getty Images

Team strengths: Jamie Vardy needs European glory to complete his story arc

Team weaknesses: Even with just 2,000 fans back you'll still hear those clappers

Key players: Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira



Big Brendan Rodgers is on the hunt for European glory, and he might just get it if he keeps his Brent-isms to himself.

6. Real Sociedad

Team strengths: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reborn

Team weaknesses: There must be a catch

Key players: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Gianluigi Donnarumma



Milan being good is good for football. So you better appreciate them while they're good before they're not good again.

3. Villarreal

A genius at work | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Team strengths: Unai Emery, Europa League extraordinaire

Team weaknesses: Unai Emery, meme extraordinaire

Key players: Dani Parejo, Pau Torres, Paco Alcacer



Please, please, PLEASE can Villarreal meet Arsenal at some point.

2. Manchester United

Not a genius, not at work | Pool/Getty Images

Team strengths: I'm not using the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joke again

Team weaknesses: Yes I am. Being held back by Ole Gunn-

Key players: Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford



On paper, United are easily one of the strongest teams. But football is played on a pitch, where they're consistently inconsistent.

1. Tottenham Hotspur

Team strengths: As the old song goes, 'Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen'

Team weaknesses: Lads, it's Tottenham

Key players: Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Hugo Lloris



I anticipate that Spurs will fall out of serious Premier League title race contention by the time the knockout stages kick off, and so Jose Mourinho will try-hard his way to another Europa League title.