The Possible Destinations for Dominik Szoboszlai - Ranked

While Hungary and Iceland's Euro 2020 qualifying playoff seemed destined to head into extra time, Dominik Szoboszlai had other plans.

In the 92nd minute, with the scores locked at 1-1, Szoboszlai picked up the ball on the halfway line and drove at Iceland's backline. With the ball glued to his feet, he effortlessly sauntered into space, working an angle outside the box before unleashing a devilish curling effort that kissed in off the far post.

His last-gasp winner - and indeed overall performance - was merely the latest reminder of why Szoboszlai is one of the most exciting young talents around and why so many clubs are after him.

Sure, some may claim his stats - five goals and nine assists in 13 games so far in 2020/21 - should be taken with a pinch of salt, considering he is currently playing in Austria with RB Salzburg. But the 20-year-old is also delivering in the Champions League, as well as on the international stage.

Inevitably, Szoboszlai has been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs - but what are his options and where would be best for him? Here, 90min ranks his possible destinations.

7. Real Madrid

Real Madrid have joined the race for Szoboszlai | David Geieregger/Getty Images

Real Madrid became the most recent club to show an interest in Szoboszlai, with AS reporting that the player is attracting interest from the Spanish giants as they look to revamp their squad.



But while the appeal of the Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid would seem enticing to any player, there are stumbling blocks. In Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio and Martin Odegaard, among others, Real already possess a core nucleus of young, upcoming talent.



They also have Reinier, Takefusa Kubo and Brahim Diaz out on loan, meaning

Szoboszlai may be best served looking elsewhere, given the competition for places.





Suitability Rating: 2.5/10

6. Manchester United

United don't need Szoboszlai | Josef Bollwein/Getty Images

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the versatile midfielder for a while, but the Red Devils' priorities currently lie elsewhere.



Make no mistake about it, Szoboszlai would be an excellent addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad and would fit in well.



But with the recent additions of Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo (arriving in January), the Premier League giants will turn their attention towards strengthening in the centre of defence in the coming windows.



Suitability Rating: 4/10

5. RB Leipzig

Szoboszlai could follow in Hwang Hee-chan's footsteps | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Another option for Szoboszlai is to follow in the footsteps of a number of former Salzburg teammates by making the switch to sister club RB Leipzig.



It's previously been suggested that Szoboszlai has an agreement to join Leipzig, and although his agent has denied such reports, there is no doubting though that he could thrive under Julian Nagelsmann's management.



Leipzig love building around up and coming players, and there's few midfielders in the world that have shown Szoboszlai levels of potential.



Suitability Rating: 6.5/10

4. Milan

Szoboszlai came close to joining Milan during the last transfer window | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Milan were thought to be leading the race for Szoboszlai at one stage, but the uncertainty over Stefano Pioli's position as head coach saw talk of a move go quiet.



I Rossoneri have been tipped (via Football Italia) to resurrect their interest, and they are one of the form sides in Serie A - something that may be of interest to the Hungarian.



Szoboszlai may be young, but he's almost certainly be an upgrade on any player Milan currently have and could become the face of the club if he plumps for the fashion capital of the world.



Suitability Rating: 7.5/10

3. Liverpool

Szoboszlai was impressive against Liverpool in the Champions League | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

One of the few criticisms levelled at Jurgen Klopp's dominant Liverpool has been a lack of midfield creativity.



Sure, the addition of Thiago Alcantara will help, but Szoboszlai could be the next shrewd acquisition for the Reds, not only because of his long-term potential, but also because he is ready to compete at the highest level.



When Liverpool signed Diogo Jota in seemingly effortless and ruthlessly efficient fashion, a few eyebrows were raised as to how he would possibly fit in. But he's provided some much-needed competition, and Szoboszlai could do exactly the same - having previously professed his love for Anfield.



Suitability Rating: 8/10

2. PSG

Szoboszlai is exactly the type of player PSG need | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

There's no denying that PSG's front three - Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria - are world class performers.



But there's also no denying that the midfield options of Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Periera, Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes are anything but world class, despite their run to last season's Champions League final.



Thomas Tuchel knows that signing a midfielder capable of changing any given game is a high priority, and Szoboszlai has the x-factor that could set Ligue 1 alight.



He'd also complement Neymar well on the left hand side, and could ease the burden of expectation on the mercurial Brazilian.



Suitability Rating: 8.5/10

1. Arsenal

Arsenal have shown a real interest in Szoboszlai | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

It just makes sense, doesn't it?



With one of the few Arsenal players capable of unlocking a defence frozen out (yes, we are talking about Mesut Ozil), the Gunners are desperately in need of some midfield creativity and invention.



Szoboszlai is a known target, and contact has even been made with his agent to discuss a potential move. Houssem Aouar is another option, but Lyon's asking price will undoubtedly make the €25m Hungarian a more appealing acquisition.



Goals are in short supply for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and Mikel Arteta - we're pretty sure - knows this boy is the answer.



Suitability Rating: 9.5/10

