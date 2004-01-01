The Premier League Big Six's Best Front Threes - Ranked

Ever since Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar tore up La Liga together for Barcelona, the 'front three' has been in fashion.

We've had Neymar-Cavani-Mbappe, we've had Ronaldo-Benzema-Isco, we've even had Higuain-Dybala-Mandzukic if we're really stretching.

But who takes the mantle of the best attacking trio in the Premier League? Well...

6. Arsenal - Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pépé

Arsenal's forwards are frightening when on song | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

These three haven't played together all that often, with the latter pair forced to fight it out with an impressive supporting cast to hold down a starting spot. But while Willian, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka provide superb depth in attack, there can be little debate that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, along with Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pépé, completes the best trio on paper.



Aubameyang is one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League, while Lacazette, having started the season on fire, is threatening to give him a run for his money. Pépé has only shown what he can do in flashes, but Mikel Arteta is confident he will develop into a key player.

5. Chelsea - Pulisic, Werner, Havertz

Werner and Havertz together is a terrifying prospect | RICHARD HEATHCOTE/Getty Images

There's a real square-pegs-in-round-holes vibe about Chelsea this season, as Frank Lampard figures out how to fit all of his big-money signings into a team, while staying loyal to the youngsters who returned them to the Champions League last season. We've seen both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz deployed through the middle and out wide, and neither have quite hit the ground running in the Premier League.



After an adjustment period, however, these two, and fellow Bundesliga alumnus Christian Pulisic, should tear s**t up.



If not, there are other options. A lot of them.

4. Tottenham - Son, Kane, Bale

Son and Kane go together like salt and pepper | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The meaningless debate over whether Tottenham have had a '10/10 window' or not rolls on, but there can be no denying Spurs have improved dramatically over the summer. The return of Gareth Bale, at least, improves their attacking options ten-fold.



Spurs have the best striker in England at present, while they also boast two of the most electric wingers in the country too. In theory, their attack is as frightening as any, but we are yet to see what Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Bale can do as a trident.

3. Manchester City - Sterling, Agúero, Mahrez

City's rotating cast of forwards can give any defence a nightmare | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Remember Sergio Agúero? The fourth-top scorer in Premier League history, who we haven't seen since June due to a knee injury?



Well yeah, he's still at Manchester City. In Agúero and Raheem Sterling, Pep Guardiola's team have two of the most efficient goalscorers in English football, while Riyad Mahrez is up there as one of the most underrated wingers around. Quite the trio.

2. Manchester United - Rashford, Martial, Greenwood

United's holy trinity have some work to do after a tricky start to the season | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scored 64 goals between them last term. Edinson Cavani has some work to do.



United's now established trio compliment each other perfectly, and pose a fearsome threat despite a slow start to 2020/21. Expect them fit and firing before long, especially now they have Cavani to keep them on their toes.

1. Liverpool - Mané, Salah, Firmino

Two of Liverpool's fabled trio celebrate scoring against Arsenal | Pool/Getty Images

Liverpool's ascent to the top of English football just wouldn't have happened without their three-pronged attack ripping teams to pieces.



Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino need no introduction. They've been the most consistent attacking line in Europe ever since Salah arrived from Roma, and they're showing no signs of slowing down - let's not read too much into that Aston Villa result.