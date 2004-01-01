 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

The Premier League clubs with the toughest Christmas schedules - 2023/24

The Premier League clubs with the toughest Premier League schedules by ranking the quality of their opponents, distance they have to travel and hours between matches.

The Premier League's festive schedule certainly isn't for the faint-hearted.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards