Alright, to say this year has been a bit weird would be something of an understatement.

It feels like we haven't left the house for the best part of 12 months, sat watching football for as long as possible before it ends and we find ourselves watching repeats of past matches or highlights of the same games we watched earlier.

With all the goings on in the world, it's easy to forget some of the weird and wonderful things we've been treated to over the past 12 months, so we've provided you with a rundown of all the things you forgot happened in football in 2020.

There'll be things that jog the memory, things that seemed like they happened a lifetime ago and even a few that you had absolutely no idea happened, but your life feels a little better knowing they did - you're welcome.

1. Reading released the BEST (worst) pre-season video ever

BREAKING: Reading FC will start the season on -48 points after releasing this promotional video.



“There’s not much I can say,” said manager Mark Bowen. “We are bang to rights..”pic.twitter.com/HqASdVvwJd — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) August 22, 2020

This one may fall into the latter category of things we just discussed, and like we say - you're welcome.



Social media videos seem to have become the norm these days, whether they're to announce a signing or to reveal the new club kit.



Reading decided to go one further and release a promotional video of the upcoming season back in August, and, well, erm...just watch it.

2. Gunnersaurus got the sack

Gunnersaurus is back after his hiatus | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

We shouldn't laugh considering it's essentially someone's livelihood, but when your livelihood is dependant on walking around dressed as a ten-foot dinosaur, you're sorta open to mockery.



Inexplicably, Arsenal chose to ditch Gunnersaurus earlier this year, the one club mascot that everyone knows - aside from West Brom's boiler that is.



Mesut Ozil stepped in and offered to fund the old boy's wages in order to see him back at the Emirates Stadium, and quite frankly we're still wiping the tears from our eyes. It's beautiful.

3. Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds purchased Wrexham | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

How 2020.



Of course he did, why wouldn't a Hollywood star randomly decide he wants to buy Wrexham Football Club - it's 2020, we'd be more surprised if he wasn't going to bed dreaming of the Racecourse Ground.



In what sounded like the most ridiculous rumour in footballing history, Ryan Reynolds went through with the purchase and is now the proud owner of Wrexham along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

4. Real Madrid tried to sign Crystal Palace flop Alexander Sorloth

Alexander Sorloth could have been playing for Real Madrid | MB Media/Getty Images

Now onto one of the most random transfer rumours of 2020 that you definitely forgot happened.



Former Crystal Palace flop Alexander Sorloth was linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.



The transfer obviously didn't materialise and he now finds himself at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, where he appears to have rediscovered his knack for being pretty useless in front of goal - good lad.

5. Clubs introduced cardboard fans, with...differing results

So #LEEFUL was set to be my first time at Elland Road for a Leeds game. Instead Joe Exotic is there sat next to a dog. 2020 is weird ? #LUFC @TheSquareBall pic.twitter.com/4ykgMf5VAK — Tom Bellingham (@TommyWTF1) June 27, 2020

The bar on fans in stadiums as part of Project Restart saw clubs attempt a variety of different ways to fill the stands.



Most opted for the standard huge banners across the seats, but some decided to be a little more inventive and offered supporters the chance to buy cardboard cut-outs of themselves to put in their usual seats.



Obviously the move backfired, with fans ordering images of - how can we put this - risqué individuals to be placed in the stands at rival clubs. The Tiger King is pretty inoffensive, but we couldn't share the others. Go and have a look for yourself.

6. Jordon Ibe signed for Derby County

Jordon Ibe signed for Derby in the summer | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He still exists?



Yes, the man once dubbed Raheem Sterling's replacement - and who was in fact viewed by some as the better player in their early years - now finds himself in the Championship with Derby.



The former Liverpool man has struggled to reignite his career in the second tier, featuring just once in the league so far this season.



Special shout out to Colin Kazim-Richards - yes, him - who is also with the Rams having signed in the summer. What a weird recruitment team they have.

7. Scott Carson retained the best job in the world

Scott Carson is still on City's books | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Onto our next episode of 'he plays for them?!'.



Argue all you like, being third-choice goalkeeper for an elite club is the best job in the world.



Injuries aside, the closest you'll ever come to having to do your actual job is watching from the bench in the Carabao Cup.



Having made a total of zero appearances for Manchester City during his loan spell last season, Scott Carson extended his loan at the club prior to the start of the 2020/21 season, and is spending his days doing precisely nothing but knocking balls around at City's training complex.



What a life.

8. Jeff Hendrick reckons Milan tried to sign him

Jeff Hendrick could have been playing for Serie A giants Milan | Pool/Getty Images

Haha, of course they did.



No, he really said it. Jeff Hendrick, formerly of Burnley and Derby, claimed that Serie A giants Milan tried to sign him prior to his move to Newcastle earlier this year.



Imagine a world where he's driving Milan's midfield in their bid to become champions of Italy once again. That didn't happen, did it Jeff?

9. We were treated to a couple of in-house club documentaries

Sunderland's in-house documentary was a huge hit | GRAHAM STUART/Getty Images

There's many things about modern day football that we don't like, but it does also have its advantages.



One of those perks is behind-the-scenes documentaries, something which seems to have become the norm in recent years with Manchester City, Leeds, Juventus, Tottenham and Sunderland all producing some standout viewing.



We were treated to a number of said docs this year, though it's hard to top the second series of Sunderland 'Til I Die - you just can't beat a bit of last-gasp despair.



However, special mention to Danny Rose for losing his sh*t with Jose Mourinho. Brave man.

10. The weirdest thing ever happened on a football pitch

The FA will look into an incident which appeared to show Preston's Darnell Fisher twice grabbing Callum Paterson's genitals in their win over Sheffield Wednesday. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 22, 2020

There's a number of things that happen on the football pitch that would look weird in every day life. However, Preston's Darnell Fisher took things to the next level when his side faced Sheffield Wednesday earlier this year.



The Preston defender can be seen, erm, grabbing Callum Paterson, and subsequently received a three-game ban.



We're not going to try and explain what he did - just watch it.

11. Jack Rodwell played in the Premier League

Jack Rodwell had a brief spell at Sheffield United | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Huh?



Yeah, we kinda thought the same. Having signed for Sheffield United in January, Jack Rodwell made a Premier League appearance for the first time in three years, coming on us a 75th-minute substitute in the 1-1 draw against Burnley in July.



He's not made a league appearance since, despite re-signing with the Blades in August. Shock.

12. Kaka got nutmegged in a game of 5-a-side

@hackneywickfc left back and one of our longest serving players @jamboyfresh nutmegs the legend @kaka in Hackney ?All my guys are ballers pic.twitter.com/ks7EB6z5Fz — Hackney Wick FC (@HackneyWickFC) February 8, 2020

This may be another internet gem you've yet to stumble across, and while it may not technically be from the world of professional football, it's more than worthy of a mention.



The former Ballon d'Or winner and Brazilian magician Kaka embarked on a kickaround in Hackney - a sentence which in itself is noteworthy enough - and even managed to get nutmegged in the process.

13. Hawk-eye let us down

Villa got away with one against Sheffield United | Pool/Getty Images

For all the moaning about VAR, it's easy to forget that the game has been improved by technology in recent seasons.



Hawk-eye's introduction has been an undoubted success, with no more guessing whether the ball crossed the line, now the referee can get a definitive answer - well, before Sheffield United faced Aston Villa that is.



In the first game back after Project Restart, Chris Wilder's men were robbed of three points after Orjan Nyland clearly carried the ball over the line, but the Hawk-eye technology failed to pick it up.

14. Watford went manager crazy

Nigel Pearson didn't last long at Watford | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Well, it's hardly anything new, but even Watford surpassed themselves this year.



When you appoint a new boss just before the turn of the year, you'd like to think they'd still be in the job 12 months on, or at the very least a new man has not long been given the job.



Watford appointed Nigel Pearson in December 2019 - their fourth manager of the year - and they've subsequently seen another two men at the helm of the club.



The Hornets have now had six different managers in the past two years, and that doesn't even include caretaker bosses!

15. Norwich just gave up

Daniel Farke's side went down with a whimper | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Many had already accepted Norwich were set for relegation at the start of 2020, so not much attention was paid to their end-of-season form.



Incredibly, the Canaries lost every single one of their final ten Premier League games, scoring just ONE goal in the process.



There's giving up and then there's that. Hang your head, Daniel Farke.